EMMA — Westview senior Deann Fry signed her letter of intent to run cross country at the University of Saint Francis in Illinois Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Fry was selected to the 2020 KPC Media Group All-Area Cross Country team after a solid senior season with the Warriors.
She was the runner-up at the Northeast Corner Conference meet with a time of 20:46.05, which helped Westview finish second overall as a team. With the finish, Fry earned all-conference honors.
She continued to have success in the postseason. Fry finished in ninth place at the West Noble Sectional in a time of 22:02.
The following week at the West Noble Regional, she improved her time by 90 seconds and finished in 25th to qualify for semi-state.
On the course at Huntington University, Fry came in 48th place with a time of 20:18.4.
Fry will be joining a Fighting Saints squad, coached by Jeff Barker, that won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference last November. It was the fifth consecutive conference championship for the Saint Francis women.
