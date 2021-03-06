LIGONIER — West Noble battled for 32 minutes, but came up just short in its pursuit of its first sectional championship.
The Chargers (13-10) fell 46-40 to NorthWood (15-9) in Saturday’s Class 3A West Noble Sectional championship game.
West Noble lost the lead early in the third quarter and struggled to tie or take the lead the remainder of the game, but it never stopped trying
“I’m proud of the way the guys fought. Did we execute everything? No. You can pick apart the basketball stuff, but I think however many people were actually here saw their heart,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “It’s a fun game to be a part of. Obviously, this is end of it’s not fun, but I couldn’t be more proud of those guys in there.”
The Chargers’ leading scorer Austin Cripe was held to nine point, 14 points less than the first matchup between the two teams a month ago.
“They just didn’t help off. They have really athletes. They were switching a lot of stuff to keep a fresh body on him and just to disrupt some of his cutting action. He’s going to learn from it, and he still has a lot of really good basketball ahead of him,” Marsh said.
Zach Beers led West Noble with 11 points despite being in foul trouble for most of the night. Julio Macias ended up with 10 points.
Cade Brenner led the Panthers with 16 points, Ian Raasch and Brock Bontrager each had eight and Chaz Yoder had six, including a three-quarter court buzzer beater to end the first quarter.
It was a defensive battle with some stretches of trading baskets.
The largest lead of the game was six points.
The Chargers took the lead, 15-13, in the second quarter with an inside score from Beers. The Panthers had no answer for him in the paint.
Adam Nelson had a putback in transition, then Cripe score right after that with another fast break layup to take a 22-21 lead at the break.
NorthWood quickly took the lead in the third quarter with the first six points of the half, including back-to-back baskets from Bontrager. The Panthers never relinquished the lead the rest of the game.
A pair of free throws by Miller cut the lead to two, 32-30, with six minutes remaining, but Brenner answered with two straight scores to push the lead back to four.
Beers fouled out with 1:10 left, and the Panthers hit their free throws down the stretch. Nelson gave the Chargers hope with a corner three with 35.2 left, but Brenner and Raasch hit five more free shots to seal the win.
West Noble graduated two seniors from this year’s team, Miller and Bailey Kilgore.
“Brockton Miller is one of the favorite players I’ve ever coached. That kid just absolutely put his heart out there every time. He’s been injured all season,” Marsh said.
Kilgore was a role player that came off the bench for West Noble.
“I know from experience that role is not easy, and it’s easy to overlook from the outside,” Marsh said. “When you have the quality like that in your program, no matter what role and accepting it and showing up every day with the right attitude, there’s a lot of really good days ahead if we have more guys like that.”
