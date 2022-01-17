The Northeast Corner Conference Tournament provided some clarity for my power rankings, at least on the girls' side.
A couple of surprising results allowed some shuffling to transpire. But at the top, those two each had a dominant week, keeping them firmly entrenched in the No. 1 spot.
Here's this week's rankings:
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Record: 20-1, 7-0 NECC
Last week: 1
It was going to something special to knock off the Railroaders in last week's NECC Tournament. They won each game by double digits and the average margin of victory of 29.8 points. I'd say that's pretty dominant.
It's the first time Garrett has won 20 games in back-to-back seasons since 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, and both of those teams made deep tournament runs.
No. 2 Prairie Heights
Record: 10-8, 5-4 NECC
Last week: 3
The Panthers have won five of their last seven games and a trending in a good direction for the postseason. With Fairfield down one of its best players, could they be a legit contender for a sectional title? They haven't won one since 2006.
No. 3 Angola
Record: 12-8, 5-3 NECC
Last week: 4
The Hornets breezed their way through to the NECC title game, but were outmatched once they were there. It's tough to see them challenging for a sectional, but I've been wrong before.
No. 4 Eastside
Record: 11-8, 4-3 NECC
Last week: Not ranked
The Blazers had a nice win over Fairfield, five days after losing to the Falcons. It was just another showcase of how gritty and tough this team is.
No. 5 Central Noble
Record: 11-7, 5-2 NECC
Last week: 2
The Cougars lost to Angola, then beat Hamilton. The games this week are much more difficult with trips to Fairfield and Eastside. These will tell me where the Cougars are before postseason play.
Others considered: Lakeland, DeKalb
Boys
No. 1 Central Noble
Record: 15-0, 5-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Cougars faced four solid opponents in the conference tournament and beat three of them by double digits. They get Eastside again on Friday as the schedule returns to normal. It's their most difficult game on the schedule left for Central Noble, but that doesn't mean they should let off the gas.
No. 2 Eastside
Record: 14-1, 4-0 NECC
Last week: 2
The Blazers couldn't keep pace with Central Noble for four quarters in the title game. If they're going to challenge the Cougars on Friday and potentially in the sectional, they have to get more consistency shooting the ball. If they could bottle up the second quarter from Saturday night and use it the rest of the season, they would definitely give any team a run for their money.
No. 3 Fremont
Record: 7-3, 2-0 NECC
Last week: 3
The Eagles also had a poor shooting night against the Cougars, which is a credit to how good the Cougars are defensively. They are still unbeaten in conference play but have played the least amount of conference games, two, so far. That means their schedule is difficult the rest of the way, which will either be good or not so good headed into sectional play.
No. 4 West Noble
Record: 6-5, 2-3 NECC
Last week: 4
I know if feels like I'm droning on about Central Noble, but it doesn't happen every week that they play three of my top five teams. I digress. The Chargers had one of the better game plans against the Cougars and were in the game until the end. A couple of calls or shots go their way, and we could be talking about a different NECC Tournament champion.
No. 5 East Noble
Record: 7-7, 0-2 NE8
Last week: 5
The Knights were off last week as they deal with quarantine issues that are lingering on into this week. No sense to move them up or down. Although, the gap between them and the teams below them isn't that much.
Others considered: Prairie Heights, Angola, Westview.
