KENDALLVILLE — East Noble got all it could handle and then some against one of the area’s best teams on Saturday night.
The Knights (1-2) were beaten 65-26 by Carroll (3-0), and like Tuesday’s contest against Snider, the Chargers were up by double digits by the end of the first quarter.
East Noble was led by Braeden Ball with eight points, all coming in the first half. Hunter Kline scored all seven of his points in the second half.
Jalen Jackson led Carroll with 18 points, Ryan Preston finished with 14 and Cody Burkey hit four three’s for 12 points.
Preston scored the first five points of the game, including a dunk in transition.
Ball hit one of his two three-pointers to get the Knights on the board. Only to be followed by back-to-back putbacks by Sam Stryker to make it 11-3 with 3:54 left in the first.
Ball answered with his second three before Carroll scored eight straight to push its lead to double digits.
The Chargers scored the first 16 points of the second quarter, and East Noble’s lone basket of the period came from Ball on a putback after an offensive rebound with a minute left.
Carroll led 38-10 at halftime and scored seven in a row to open the second half. Max Bender drained a three for his only points of the evening to stop the run.
The Chargers rotated five players in at a time in the second half without much drop off between lineups.
The Knights look to bounce back on the road on Thursday at Northridge. It’s East Noble’s lone game of the week.
