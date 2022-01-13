KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble athletic department announced Thursday that the football program will be playing Snider in non-conference play beginning in the 2023 season.
The Knights and Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract and will alternate home sites with East Noble hosting the first game on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
This news comes one day after the Summit Athletic Conference, of which Snider is a member, announced it was making changes to its football schedule. The new format allows teams to schedule two non-conference games. The schedule used to play out that each team would play each other over the course of the nine-week regular season.
Snider is a historically great football program that has produced NFL talent such as Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and current Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates.
The Panthers have won two state championships in Class 5A. Their last was in 2015. They’ve won 27 sectional titles, fourth most in the state, 16 regional championships and have seven semi-state victories.
The Knights have never shied away from playing top-notch competition. East Noble has hosted the likes of Indianapolis Cathedral, Warsaw and most recently Penn in 2020.
