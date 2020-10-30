WATERLOO — Survive and advance.
That’s what East Noble (8-3) had to do against rival DeKalb (2-6), winning 14-7 to advance to next week’s Class 4A Sectional 19 championship game.
Surviving is something the Knights have had to do a few times this season and will probably have to do it once again if they want to hoist the sectional championship trophy for the second season in a row.
On Friday night, East Noble got all it could handle against an upset-minded Baron squad.
“Without a doubt. We got the best of DeKalb right there. We made some mistakes. They forced us to make mistakes. We prevailed and came out on top,” East Noble senior Cole Schupbach said.
East Noble travels to Leo next Friday for the sectional title.
The first time the Knights and Lions met, it was all Leo.
The Knights rushed for a season-low 64 yards against Leo on Sept. 18, and they turned the ball over five times in the 24-0 loss.
The turnovers against the Lions was the first thing that came to Schupbach’s mind on Friday night.
“We played our worst game of the year. We just have to control the ball and stop the run,” Schupbach said.
Since the loss at Leo, East Noble has rushed for an average of 200.8 yards per game and protected the ball a lot better. The Knights won the turnover battle 2-1 against the Barons. They recovered a fumble at the goal line and got an interception from Rowan Zolman, his eighth of the season, at the end to seal the win.
Zolman was out the last time East Noble faced Leo. He should be a difference maker in next Friday’s game. The junior caught two more touchdowns on Friday to bring his total to 10 on the year.
East Noble is a different team when it faced Leo the last time and a big reason why is Zolman.
“It would take two hands to count all of the guys that didn’t play against Leo last time, (Zolman) included,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “We had an unhealthy Dalton Stinson playing quarterback who struggled in that game playing both on an injured leg and injured shoulder. It wasn’t our night. We had some weird breaks and some penalties and some stuff that we’ve gotten to the point where we’re a little bit sharper than we were earlier in the year.”
Senior Justin Marcellus reached 1,000-yard mark for the season last week against Columbia City. He’s now at 1,090 yards with 13 touchdowns. His lowest total of the season came against Leo with 24 rushing yards on 14 carries. Marcellus was bottled up against DeKalb. He finished with 56 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Amstutz said he has to look over his offensive line because he thought they were going to run the ball better against the Barons.
“DeKalb did a nice job of being aggressive and forcing us to throw. We didn’t want to throw a lot tonight, but when we did we obviously made some big plays,” Amstutz said.
Even though the Barons made it a game, there was no fear on the East Noble sideline.
“We’re just so much more experienced in this type of game that there was no panic,” Amstutz said.
East Noble has played in four one-score games this season, which something last year’s team faced a few times as well.
There was a couple of tightly-contested game in last year’s postseason run to state, including the sectional championship game against Leo that ended in a 14-7 win for the Knights.
“We haven’t had one in awhile, but we’ve had plenty this year though. I don’t think it matters to these kids if it’s close games or blowouts. We believe we can always win. I don’t think we have a lot of nerves,” Amstutz said. “We realize that it’s just a football game. Let’s go play. Our coaches have been through this so many times. Our players have been through this so many times. I give credit to DeKalb for playing a great game tonight.”
East Noble has plenty of players on this year’s roster, who played in last year’s sectional championship game, including Schupbach, Zolman, Marcellus and many more. They will be ready for the challenge against Leo this time around.
“Both the experience of just how many games we played. We have a lot of underclassmen, but they’ve played so many football games because of our success,” Amstutz said. “They’ve won so many close games with our success that they’re just not nervous and ready to play.”
