NAPPANEE — West Noble put it all together for one night in the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional semifinals on Friday night.
The trick will be to do it again in the championship game tonight against Tippecanoe Valley.
The Chargers (6-17) were able to pull off the surprise of the sectional and defeat NECC foe Lakeland 61-53 to advance to the sectional title.
“That's one we've waiting on for a long time. The kids have had the ability all year. We knew that. We knew that early in the season when we played well,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “Through injury and mental lapses, things fell apart for us. We just tried to continue to press to them that your record doesn't matter when you get to sectional.”
West Noble had three scorers reach double figures, led by Jazmyn Smith, who is playing with a partial tear to two separate ligaments in her knee. She finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Mackensy Mabie had 16 points, and Alexia Mast had 14 points.
Lakeland (11-12) was led by Kayla Poole's 19 points. Peyton Hartsough had 14 points, and Alivia Rasler was limited to five.
The Chargers put in a triangle-and-two defense, and in 17 years as a coach, Burns doesn't recall ever using it before. But it worked on Friday.
“We've never ran a triangle-and-two. We've never taught a triangle-and-two. So this week with snow-maggedon, it made it a bit of an experience. I thought the girls did a nice job,” Burns said.
Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said, “We prepared for the triangle-and-two and the box-and-one. They hit shots early. They hit four threes in the first half. We played zone, we played our 1-3-1. Sometimes in life things don't go the way you want them to. Tonight, it wasn't our night.”
West Noble jumped out to an early lead after getting triples from Smith, Mast and Mabie. But the Lakers went on a 9-0 run behind the play of Poole and led 17-13 after the first quarter.
Smith and Mast started a 17-2 run for West Noble to turn a six-point deficit into a nine-point advantage.
Smith has been in and out of the lineup this season and was unable to play down the stretch due to her knee injury. She wore a brace on her knee and was effective on both ends of the floor.
“For a kid to play through that, it's a tremendously, gutsy effort on her part,” Burns said.
Mast came off the bench and hit a pair of threes in the second quarter. She started the contest on the sidelines after battling an illness earlier in the week and missing Monday's practice.
“I thought she did a tremendous job reacting to that, seeing what was happening in the game from the bench and immediately implementing it. I think it's a little more difficult for some of those younger kids to start and game not be able to see what's going on,” Burns said.
West Noble extended its lead to as many as 13 points early in the third quarter after a three-point play from Smith.
The Lakers clawed back in the game little by little, and it was Poole who was getting it done inside. The Chargers led 45-37 headed into the fourth quarter.
Again, West Noble started the period off strong and pushed its lead back to 13 points. But Lakeland didn't give up.
The lead was cut to six with 35 seconds left, but the scoring from Mabie and Mast was too much to overcome.
Tippecanoe Valley made a big comeback in the second semifinal game Friday to beat Wawasee 42-41.
The Vikings (17-7) and the Chargers will tip off in the sectional final today at 7:30 p.m. at NorthWood High School.
Class 2A Fairfield Sectional
Fairfield 53, Westview 17
In the semifinals in Benton, the host Falcons poured it on early against the Warriors.
Class 2A No. 4 Fairfield (21-3) was up 36-6 at halftime and 47-11 by the end of the third quarter.
Westview finished the season with a 6-17 record.
