KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Mariah Maley signed her letter of intent Tuesday to run track at the University of Saint Francis.
For her, the chance to continue her running career was easy after she decided what she wanted to major in.
“They have a really good nursing program, and I wanted to continue running track. They have a pretty good program that’s coming along and developing,” Maley said. “I just want to be a part of it.”
Maley took a late interest into nursing. She took the primary health class at the Impact Institute and was unaware of the impact it would have on her.
“My instructors there influenced me to go along with it, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to like it or not. I’ve decided that I do,” Maley said.
Maley has won the 300-meter hurdle event for East Noble twice already this season, and she thinks she will do something similar for the Cougars, either the 400 hurdles or steeplechase.
“I think I’ll fit in well. I’m very competitive and I think that’s a good aspect to have,” Maley said.
Maley was on the East Noble track teams that won the Northeast 8 Conference and sectional championships in her first two seasons.
“Winning those big meets and them coming down to the 4x4 and if we were going to win or not was really exciting and nerve racking,” Maley said.
Maley has also made the KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Cross Country team twice in her career. This past season, she ran to eighth place in the NE8 meet for second-team all-conference recognition. She was fifth in the sectional, and went on to place 30th in the regional and 45th at semi-state.
