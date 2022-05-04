KENDALLVILLE — East Noble baseball found more positive momentum after it beat Leo 3-1 on Wednesday night.
"We put it all together tonight," East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said. "The defense and the pitching were phenomenal. We finally got some timely hits, and we had two freshman come in and make impact plays. Just very proud of the team up and down the lineup."
One of those freshmen was Jackson Leedy, who helped the Knights add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
After the Lions cut the lead down to one in the top of the inning off a solo homer from Gunnar Stuckey, Leedy led off the bottom half by getting hit by a pitch.
Then, he was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt from Owen Ritchie. Both players were safe on an errant throw from the Leo catcher, and Leedy moved to third on the play. After Ritchie was picked off, Leedy scored on wild pitch to put the Knights ahead 3-1.
Both East Noble (4-7, 1-2 NE8) and Leo (10-4, 2-1) threatened to score in the first four innings, but couldn't find the timely base hit. The Knights finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth after Tristan Rothenberger and Brayden Risedorph started the frame off with back-to-back singles.
Rothenberger moved to third on the single from Risedorph then scored on a grounder to the shortstop by Noah Perkins. Freshman Dylan Krehl, pinch ran for Risedorph and moved to second on the out then came around to score on a passed ball.
Risedorph pitched five innings in the win and finished with eight strikeouts. Charles Gabet came for relief in the sixth and got two outs before Stuckey hit his home run.
"The pitching was spot on. Brayden told me he wasn't a 100 percent and didn't have his best stuff. He threw a lot of off-speed. He kept the hitters guessing," Desmonds said. "Chaz got us two big outs. That's what I tried to tell him after he was down on himself."
Trace Holliday came in an finished off the game. He got the final out of the sixth inning and faced the minimum in the seventh, including a pickoff after a walk and a strikeout to end the game.
"He came in and threw strikes and threw well. To strike out their No. 2 hitter at the end was a phenomenal job by him," Desmonds said.
Norwell 8, EN softball 5
On the softball diamond, East Noble lost a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning and were unable to mount a comeback against the visiting Knights.
East Noble (7-7, 1-3 NE8) scored all five of its runs in the first three innings.
After Norwell scored the first run of the game in the first, the home Knights answered, starting with an RBI-single from Sadie Helmkamp to score Bailea Bortner. Jalyn Thompson hit another single up the middle to score Cady Smith and take a 2-1 lead.
The lead grew by two after Smith singled to right in the bottom of the second and plated Bortner and Ellie Rouch.
Norwell got one run back in the third with a home run from Jordan Markley, but Kylie Anderson extended the lead back to three with a solo shot of her own to start the bottom of the inning.
After a walk a few batters later, Norwell switched pitchers to Brielle Nunley. From there, East Noble mustered just three hits.
"We failed to adjust to a different pitcher. She was slower than the first. That's kind of been our weakness all year," East Noble coach Jessica Hull said. "It wasn't until the last inning we got good shots off her. By then, it's a little too late."
In the fifth, Norwell hit a pair of two-run home runs to take a 6-5 lead. It added two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
East Noble outhit Norwell 10-8. Smith, Anderson, Thompson and Rouch each had two hits.
