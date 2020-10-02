CARMEL — Sometimes you get a nice bounce or a nice kick that puts your ball in a better position than what you thought. Such breaks were not happening for Lakeland senior Madison Keil during her first round at the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club.
Keil shot a 14-over 86 on Friday and is currently tied for 42nd.
"Definitely not my best. I hit some bad shots, some good shots. I got some bad breaks, and I just want to do better (Saturday)," Keil said.
Even though the course is tough, usually a few girls break even or score under par. No one could say that after Friday's round, which was delayed an hour at the start because of frost. Evansville North's Chloe Johnson leads the field at 1-over.
Keil started her round on the back nine and played well through the first three holes with a pair of pars with a bogey sandwiched in the middle.
On the 13th hole, Keil went into a green-side bunker then found the water on her next shot. She finished with a triple bogey.
After a bogey on 14, she scored back-to-back pars on 15 and 16, which would be the only time she would do that during her round. Keil found another bunker on the 16th hole, but hit a great shot out of it to save par.
Her tee shot on the 17th hole splashed in the water, but she was able to give herself a decent look at par but had to settle for a bogey.
"I putted really well on my first nine. I was making it difficult for myself though. I kept hitting it into a couple of hazards," Keil said.
The Lakeland senior started off the front nine with a solid par, then had three straight bogeys, including a double on the third hole.
Keil almost got her first birdie on the fifth hole, but her putt from off the green stopped two inches from the cup. On the seventh hole, her third shot from just inside 100 yards went in and out of the hole, which would have been an eagle.
She knows she has somethings to work on, but overall, Keil bluntly just wants to be better during the final round of her high school career.
"Just improve from today," Keil said. "That's it."
