EMMA — Westview baseball performed well in every aspect of the game in its Class 2A sectional semifinal game against Bremen Saturday afternoon.
Warrior freshman Max Engle tossed a complete game, the defense behind him made several highlight plays and the offense chased off a solid Bremen starter midway through the game. All that added up to a 8-1 win and a trip to Monday's championship game against Fairfield.
Engle finished the day with seven strikeouts and faced the minimum four times.
"He did a good job of pitching to contact and hitting locations. If they wanted to hit it, they were hitting it soft. I'm very happy for him and the way he came out," Westview coach Jason Rahn said.
Behind Engle, the Westview defense was spectacular. Shortstop Braden Kauffman really shine a couple of times. He started a double play by catching a line drive up the middle and throwing out the runner at first. He made a diving stop deep in the hole on the left side and threw out the runner at first just in time.
"We have a loaded infield and know we can make those types of plays. (Kauffman) is a special guy at short," Rahn said.
The Warriors made Bremen starter Evan Lopez work on Saturday. Coming into the game, Lopez had 57 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
Westview loaded the bases but came up empty in the first, but they kept pressing in the second. Lopez walked three straight to loaded the bases again. Matty Mortrud hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Bucky Lehman for the first run of the game.
Micah Miller followed with a triple to the wall in right field which brought home Easton Bontrager and Jayce Brandenberger.
Mason Wire walked later in the inning, and he caught the Bremen defense sleeping as he took off for second after he saw ball four. Wire got caught in a rundown, which allowed Miller to score from third for the 4-0 lead.
"We didn't know a ton about Lopez and where his velocity would sit. It was where our guys were comfortable. We didn't feel overpowered," Rahn said.
In the fourth, Brandenberger singled to lead off the inning. After he stole second, Mortrud drove him home with a single. Kauffman hit a single of his own to bring home Mortrud and extend the lead to 6-0.
The Lions finally got on the board in the fifth with an RBI single from Shay Kyser. But that's all Engle would allow.
With two outs in the bottom half of the fifth, Brandenberger bunted. An overthrow to first pushed Lehman from first base across home plate. Mortrud smack another single to score Brandenberger and put Westview up 8-1.
The Warriors beat Fairfield 9-8 on Tuesday, May 17. Westview is planning on facing ace Alec Hershberger, who no-hit Prairie Heights earlier in this sectional.
"We're going to have to compete, have a game plan and put it in play. We have to cut down on the strikeouts, the wild swings and see what happens," Rahn said.
Class 3A Jimtown Sectional
Wawasee 10, Lakeland 4
In the semifinals in Baugo, the Lakers' season came to an end at the hands of the Wawasee Warriors.
The Lakers 2-1 after the first inning, but the Warriors scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Carson Mickem finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run batted in. Caeden Caballero also doubled and had an RBI.
Jayden Marshall started on the mound for the Lakers and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. Caballero and Mickem each threw 1 1/3 innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.