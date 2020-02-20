ALBION — Central Noble High School will induct four former athletes, including a husband and wife duo into its Hall of Fame on Friday night during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game against Fremont.
Rob Wiley, Monte Mawhorter, Megan (Gallmeyer) Luckey, and Joel Luckey will be inducted.
There will be a reception in the auxiliary gym for all inductees at the conclusion of the varsity contest.
Rob Wiley
Wiley, a 1970 graduate, started his athletic career at Wolf Lake High School and earned a varsity letter in basketball as a sophomore. After the consolidation of Wolf Lake and Albion into Central Noble High School, Wiley earned two more varsity letters in basketball.
He earned All-Northeast Corner Conference honors as a junior and a senior. He was the first player to reach 1,000 career points in the program’s history. He ended up with a 1,099 career points.
Wiley also enjoyed success on the baseball field, being selected to the All-NECC team his junior and senior year as a catcher.
He went on to play basketball at the University of Saint Francis and played from 1971-73.
After earning his Bachelor’s Degree in psychology and a Master’s Degree in public affairs from Indiana University, Wiley graduated from the FBI National Academy and the Northwestern University School of Staff and Command.
Wiley is currently the Chief of Police for the city of Kendallville.
Monte Mawhorter
Mawhorter, a 1983 grad, earned multiple varsity letters in three different sports and totaled nine in high school career.
He earned All-NECC honors in both football and baseball in his senior and junior seasons.
Mawhorter was the first Central Noble football player to rush for over 1,000 yards in season. He finished with 1,040 yards his senior year. He also led the Cougars in receiving yards and scoring his final two years in Albion.
On the baseball field, Mawhorter led Central Noble in earned run average, batting average, doubles, triples and stolen bases. He also threw a no-hitter during sectional play.
On the hardwood, Mawhorter was the team leader in steals and assists during his career and was an honorable mention for all-conference.
After graduating from Purdue University, he became a teacher and coach at West Noble. He’s been the Chargers football coach for 21 seasons, including an undefeated regular season in 2019.
He and his wife Jennifer have four children, Erik, Erin, Kyle and Emily. All are a part of the football team is some shape or form. Eric is the defensive coordinator, Kyle the quarterback, Erin the team photographer, Emily a manager and Jennifer was the team cook.
Megan (Gallmeyer) Luckey
Luckey, a 2003 graduate, was another to earn many varsity letters in three different sports. She earned 10 letters in volleyball, basketball and track and field during her career.
She was an All-NECC selection and the team’s most valuable player during her junior and senior volleyball seasons. Luckey led the girls basketball teams in assists and free-throw percentage during her time and was named the defensive MVP her senior year.
In track, she earned four varsity letters and still holds school records in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay. Luckey was a sectional champ in the 300 hurdles, and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays in 2001 and 2002.
She was also a regional champion in the 300 hurdles in 2002 and qualified for the state finals in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Luckey was the KPC Prep of the Year in track in 2002 and made the All-Area team from 2001-03. She was also the top performer during the Turtle Town Invite her senior year.
She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Manchester University and came back to teach at Central Noble before starting a family with her husband Joel. They have four children, Cohen, Adelyn, Hudson and Jett.
Joel Luckey
Luckey, a 2002 grad, was one of the most decorated athletes in Central Noble history.
In football, he earned three varsity letters and played on the undefeated regular season team in 2000 before having a breakout year in 2001.
He led the Cougars to their second straight NECC championship in 2001 while rushing for 2,218 yards, which was good enough for second in the state that season. During the 2001 season, Luckey also rushed for 25 touchdowns, including a school-record five in one game. Another record is the 300 yards he rushed for in one game as well.
He earned All-NECC honors, was the News Sun Prep of the Year, first team All-State and was chosen to play in the North-South All-Star game.
In track, Luckey made all-conference while earning four varsity letters. He won the 200-meter dash his sophomore season was a regional qualifier all four years.
He was a member of the 4x100 relay team that set the school record, and he personally holds the school record in the 200 at 22.2 seconds.
In 2002, Luckey won the 200 in the sectional, finished second at regionals and was a state finalist.
He graduated from Manchester University with a bachelor’s degree in special education and later earned a master’s degree in applied behavioral analysis from Ball State. He’s worked for the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative for the past 14 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.