LIGONIER — Last year, the West Noble girls basketball team had its first losing season since the 2010-11 season when it went 9-12.
During the 2019-20 season, it went 10-13. First-year head coach Jeff Burns hopes to turn the Chargers into a 17 or 18-win team again, and he’ll have a good shot at doing it quickly with the amount of experience that returns for the 2020-21 season.
“The majority of our scoring is returning, so we’re just looking to build on what they had established last year and take those next steps forward,” Burns said.
The players who scored all but five of the 916 points from last year’s team return, including leading scorers Lilly Mast (13.8 ppg) and Jazmyn Smith (10.4).
“They’ve gotten a lot stronger, faster and are able to shoot the ball better from range with the extra strength,” Burns said. “I think they have a better understanding of their bodies and their abilities to finish around the basket. You get older, you get more mature and you start to see the game differently. They’re a little bit smarter in that regard too.”
The Chargers were a solid defensive team last season, allowing 40.5 points per game, which was the second-best average during Dale Marano’s tenure.
“My hope is that we can expand on that. We’ve gotten a little quicker in spots. Everyone as whole, I’d say 10 or 11 girls, have a really good grasp on switching defenses, switching them as we’re coming down the floor, understanding where your teammates are going to be and how to rotate,” Burns said. “I hope to be a better rebounding team this year.”
The Chargers averaged 30.9 rebounds per game last season, led by Smith with 7.1 rebounds and Nichelle Phares with 6.9 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Mackensy Mabie, a transfer from Columbia City, is expected to be a factor for West Noble this season.
“I think she’s got the ability to step in and contribute in a big way. She’s a nice compliment as a guard to Lilly and Jazmyn. They enjoy playing with her,” Burns said.
Taytlynn Forrer, Tori Franklin and Erin Shoemaker all averaged between 2.3-3.3 points per game last season and are expected to be key role players once again this season.
Burns was an assistant for the last two West Noble girls basketball coaches, including Marano for 13 years and Gene Teel for one season. Even though he’s the head coach now, the goals of conference and sectional titles aren’t going anywhere.
“Realistically with the players that we have and the way the kids have been playing I feel like we have the ability to achieve all of those,” Burn said.
