LAGRANGE — The Lakeland volleyball team had one of their best seasons in program history in 2020, and they will try to repeat that success despite losing the best player in the area and having a new coach.
The Lakers lead off the News Sun-area volleyball preview for the 2021 season.
Lakeland
2020 record: 22-8
Lakeland was the Northeast Corner Conference regular season champions after finishing with an 11-0 record.
Bailey Hartsough, who is now to playing volleyball at Western Carolina and was KPC's All-Area Prep of the Year, amassed 471 kills and had an .886 serve percentage with 56 aces. Defensively, she had 27 solo blocks and 382 digs.
The Lakers also lost setter Lilly Baird, who was another All-Area performer.
Stephanie Dunkel takes over the program after Brian Jordan was at the helm the last few years. Dunkel's assistant will be Shelly Brill.
Back is their second-best outside hitter from a season ago, outside hitter Kelsie Bowling, who had 241 kills and led the team with 73 aces. Middle hitter Faith Riehl and defensive specialist/libero Peyton Hartsough also return after being solid contributors last season. Hartsough had 229 digs, and Riehl had 255 with 95 kills and 24 blocks.
Other returning letter winners are Izzy Rasler, Kasey Priestley, Shaylin Smith, Lilly Schackow, Lauren Leu, Kaitlyn Keck and Justice Haston.
Adelyn Dininny is a newcomer who is expected to make an impact this season.
"The girls have been working hard to get stronger, dial in on their positions and keep pushing," Dunkel said. "I am so proud of what these girls have been able to accomplish in the few weeks that I’ve started coaching this season. They are so receptive and focused. This is such a great group of girls and I'm excited to see where this year takes us."
East Noble
2020 record: 9-19
The Knights lost a big senior class of eight to graduation and come into the 2021 season looking for growth and improvement with a largely inexperienced roster.
East Noble brings three seniors into this year's team, including Lily Dechert and Hannah Mast, who were both letter winners in 2020. Juniors Mia Gabet and Danyelle Jordan, and sophomore Kylie Anderson are the other returning letter winners.
The rest of the roster includes Brinley Beaupre, Hailey Holbrook, Sage Lawrence, Laney Schlictenmyer, Ellie Rouch and Kinsey Cole.
“We are a young team this season, but we are very eager to play hard and compete,” East Noble coach Katie Probst said. “We are looking forward to a fun and competitive season where we can grow and develop as a team.”
Central Noble
2020 record: 12-12
The Cougars are another team that lost a lot to graduation and welcome in a first-year head coach.
Jennifer Senftleben comes in from coaching club volleyball in California and Texas for 15 years. She also has plenty of playing experience. Senftleben played volleyball at Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore, California, and graduated in 2004. She went on to play at San Jose State University, then pursued a professional career playing for VBC Glaronia in Switzerland for a season.
The Cougars graduated eight seniors from last year's team and return just a few holdovers. Junior Kyndal Pease and seniors Lauren Marks and Kelsey Egolf are the top returners.
Outside of those three, the Cougars will be young and inexperienced, which is something Senftleben is looking to build upon.
"Really looking forward to taking over the program and creating a winning culture at Central Noble," Senftleben said. "We are a young team and have a lot of building to do after losing so many seniors last year, but I have faith that these athletes will step up to the plate and accomplish some great things!"
West Noble
2020 record: 8-21
The Chargers enter the 2021 season with Kaity Logan beginning her second year as head coach. Logan is tasked with finding the lost production from the graduation of her top players from last season.
Nichelle Phares was West Noble's top hitter and led the team in kills, aces, digs and blocks. Lilly Mast and Taytlynn Forrer also graduated.
The key returners for the Chargers are Dana Ritchie, Carolina Flores and Maysie Clouse. Flores had 26 kills and 20 digs last season. Ritchie was second to Phares in digs with 115.
Samantha Klages is also back, and she was second on the team in assists with 43 assists to go along with 44 digs.
Other returning letter winners are Molly Jones and Emily Thompson. Ella Stoner, Tori Gomez, Alexia Mast, Laci Roy, Alayna DeLong and Jada Nelson make up the rest of the West Noble roster.
Westview
2020 record: 3-28
The Warriors struggled a season ago but are hopefully on the upswing with the return of plenty of experience.
Bri Caldwell, Alexys Antal and Mia Bontrager were three of the top hitters for Westview last season with Caldwell leading the way at 115 kills. Antal led the team with 45 aces and 355 digs. Allie Springer racked up 350 digs last season and is also back.
The Warriors will be looking to replace their setter, Hallie Mast, who graduated after tallying 405 assists in 2020.
Ella Clark, Lucy Rensberger and freshman Kylie Yoder are all expected to contribute this season.
"We saw a lot of improvements last season and we are really looking forward to seeing more growth this season," Westview head coach Kaija Kauffman said.
Churubusco
2020 record: 10-19
The Eagles are expected to take a step up in 2021. They bring back a pair of their top two hitters from last season. Hannah and Ella Boersma were a talented tandem for Churubusco.
Also back are Brelle Shearer, Heather Wade and Molly Abel.
