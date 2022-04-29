Ashya Klopfenstein is headed out west. Again.
The former Westview standout is transferring from Robert Morris University to Utah State University to continue her college basketball career.
"We are so excited to have Ashya joining the family," Utah State women's basketball coach Kayla Ard said in a press release on Wednesday. "This young lady is a very special player and is a great addition to our roster. She brings more size for us to utilize in the paint, a high work ethic as well as experience. She is a good person and embodies the qualities we want in our players."
Klopfenstein appeared and started in 24 games at forward for the Colonials last season. She was second on the team in rebounds at 5.3 per game and blocks with 12. Klopfenstein was third on the squad in scoring at 8.1 points per game and steals with 29. She posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds at Youngstown State.
Prior to Robert Morris, Klopfenstein played two seasons at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, where she was selected to the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Two-Year College Coaches All-America Team. Klopfenstein was also selected by the coaches as a All-American honorable mention during her freshman season.
Klopfenstein has two years of eligibility left after just a season with the Colonials.
"Sometimes in life you just don't fit in well with a program and don't mesh really well with the coaches. I was in that position and had the ability to change my situation," Klopfenstein said.
She is very grateful for the chance to play at Robert Morris.
"I learned how you are in control of how you take situations and you can make the best out of them regardless if they were beneficial to you or not in the moment or how tough they were," Klopfenstein said. "You're in control of your perspective. That will get you a lot farther and to be grateful for every opportunity."
Klopfenstein is currently recovering from a torn ACL, which occurred against Illinois-Chicago on Feb. 24, but she plans on being back on the court in late October or early November.
"I knew I still wanted to transfer regardless," Klopfenstein said. "(Ard) recruited me out of JUCO and I liked her a lot. She reached out to me again, and I told her that I tore my ACL, but she didn't care. She still wanted me regardless. That let me know what type of coach I'm going to play for. I like her, the style of basketball she runs and the opportunity she's giving me. And it's out west."
The western side of the United States has become Klopfenstein's second home.
"Something about being out there feels like home for me. Even though it's far away from Indiana, it feels like home," Klopfenstein said. "The people there are so genuine. I love it."
Klopfenstein has learned to play with more physicality and be better with her left hand in the post. She still wants to improve her perimeter game and her explosiveness on the court, which will help her fit in with the style of play with the Aggies.
"I can play the four or the five, but in their system they have the four and the five on the perimeter. If have a matchup, I can take my girl to the basket. If I don't feel like I can, I can create something off the dribble and throw up a shot or pass," Klopfenstein said. "Being able to open up, play my outside game and evolve that and push it in transition, that will fit in how I like to play and how I played at Dawson."
The biggest thing she learned was how to improve her mental game.
"It's a mental game just as much as it is a physical game, and if you're struggling mentally you're going to struggle during the game," Klopfenstein said. "It's important to take care of your mental health just as much as you take care of your body. Honestly, that is one of the biggest things I take away from here.
"It's important especially in today's culture. Student-athletes' mental health needs to be talked about more, especially at the higher levels. It weighs on you. It's important to talk about your mental health."
Klopfenstein had a lot of conversations surrounding mental health with her teammates at Robert Morris.
"We had a lot of real conversations like, 'Hey, I'm struggling right now,'" Klopfenstein said. "The biggest thing you can tell a teammate is one that you love them and two you're not alone. Life happens and life is tough regardless if you're a student-athlete or not or regardless of the role that you play. It's tougher when you feel that you're alone."
Klopfenstein has been fortunate to have her family and her faith to lean in those times when she's struggled mentally.
"I know not everybody is as fortunate like me to have that, so you have to let your teammates know, 'Hey, I see you. You're doing great. I'm proud of you. I love you, and we're going to get through this,'" Klopfenstein said.
Klopfenstein plans on carrying that with her to Utah State, because it's become a part of who she is.
"It's become a part of my game to make it known that this is a big deal," Klopfenstein said. "You can't be your best player on the court if you can't be your best player in your mind.
"Mentally, I've come to a point that it's me versus me. Not me versus anybody else. Whether I turn that into a positive or negative light, that's on me. I'm trying to be one percent better than I was yesterday."
