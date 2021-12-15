NEW CASTLE — Former Westview High School athletic director Darlene Mathew will receive the Silver Medal Award from the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Silver Medal Award is given to contributors to Indiana high school basketball who were not players and coaches.
Mathew had a 46-year career as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator at Westview.
She became the volleyball and girls basketball coach in 1975. She won three straight basketball sectional championships in the first three seasons of Indiana High School Athletic Association competition, and had an 84-38 record with no losing seasons in seven seasons as a head coach.
Mathew became Westview’s girls sports athletic director in the 1980-81 school year, and became athletic director for all Warrior sports in 1989, a role she served for 32 years.
In Mathew’s tenure as athletic director, Westview teams won 95 sectional titles, Class 2A boys basketball state championships in 1999 and 2000, 2A state basketball runner-up finishes for the girls in 2006 and for the boys in 2014, nine individual girls state champions in track and field and cross country, and four individual boys state champions in track and cross country.
Mathew was a member of the IHSAA Girls Advisory Committee, Past President of the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association, and members of the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Committee.
Mathew will be honored with the rest of the 2022 induction class at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 20th Women’s Awards Banquet on April 30, 2022. The day’s events will include a free reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame museum in the afternoon, and a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.
