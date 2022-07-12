INDIANAPOLIS — Sydney Miller, a recent graduate of East Noble, was selected on Monday as the inaugural recipient for the Parker Amet Post-Secondary Scholarship, awarded by the Indiana High School Athletic Association for demonstrating team spirit, leadership and character during her time in the Unified Knights athletic program.
Miller's leadership was valued by those in and around the Unified Knights program and said on Twitter Monday that she was very grateful for the award.
Ryan Pepple, East Noble's adaptive physical education teacher and coach of the Unified teams, said in a tweet on Monday, "Congratulations to an extremely deserving individual. Sydney has helped grow and make the Unified Knights program into what it is today."
The criteria for the $1,000 scholarship is that the recipient must be a graduating senior who participated in their school's Unified Sports/Champions Together program for at least two years while showing the attributes mentioned above.
Amet was a student at Carmel High School until 2016. He was born with Microcephaly and was an active and highly energetic participant in Unified Sports and Special Olympics throughout high school. Carmel High School’s 2016 prom king, Parker was, and still is, very beloved with the high school students. He is always an inspiration to others to practice inclusivity and kindness.
Miller will receive her scholarship at the annual IHSAA Champions Together Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12 pm ET at the Ritz Charles in Carmel, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.