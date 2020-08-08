ANGOLA — Lakeland continued to show why it’s the team to beat in the Northeast Corner Conference on Saturday by winning the Fremont Classic at Lake James Golf Club by almost 20 strokes.
The Lakers beat an 11-team field with a team score of 366. The tournament featured all but one conference team.
Lakeland was led by reigning KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year Madison Keil, who shot even par 73 and was the individual medalist.
Lakeland had two other girls finish in the top 10, Kylee Watkins in eighth at 97 strokes and Sadie Edsall in ninth also with a 97. Bailey Hartsough rounded out the Laker scoring with a 99, and Tatum Retterbush came in at 106.
Not too far behind Lakeland was Fremont, which came in second at 383.
“The girls played very well today. I was hoping to shoot 380 to 390. I thought 380 would be a great score, and we came in really close to that,” Fremont coach Eric Wirick said. “These girls have been working hard. The scores are coming down, so that’s really encouraging.”
The Eagles placed three girls in the top five, including Halle Taner in third at 91, Katie Baker in fourth with 93 and Kenadee Porath in fifth with a score of 94.
Wirick said all of his girls dropped their scores from this event last year, but Janessa Ritter was the one who cut down her score the most. She took 15 strokes off her total from last season’s Fremont Classic and finished with a 105 on Saturday. Her teammate Presley Scott also carded a 105.
It’s still early in the season, but Wirick and the Eagles feel like they can challenge Lakeland at the conference tournament on Sept. 12 at the Garrett Country Club.
“There’s definitely room for improvement. My top three girls, I think even though their scores were good, but I don’t think any of them are happy with that, which is good. I’d like to see them all get down into the 80s,” Wirick said. “At the beginning of the season, we thought we could compete for the conference, and I think that’s still a possibility. Lakeland is so good. They’ll be difficult to catch.”
Leo finished in third place as team with a total score of 402, followed by Garrett at 426 and Prairie Heights at 439.
The Railroaders were led by Sarah Cooper, who finished in seventh place with a 96. Amelia Johnston led the Panthers with 100.
Fairfield came in sixth at 447, ahead of Churubusco’s 467, Angola at 471, Westview 485, Woodlan 487 and Blackhawk Christian with 515.
Molly Geiger rounded out the top 10 with a 97 for Churubusco. Adams Central’s lone golfer Mary Jones came in sixth with a tally of 94, and Leo’s Sydney Holub finished in second with an 89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.