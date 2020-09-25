KENDALLVILLE — East Noble took out some frustrations early on against Norwell, but in the end, it couldn’t stop the passing of quarterback of Eli Riley.
The Knights of East Noble (3-3, 1-2 Northeast) allowed 21 unanswered points to the Knights of Norwell in a 21-17 loss on Friday night. It’s the first time East Noble has lost three straight in a season since 2001, when it finished the season 1-9.
“It was a tough one. I’m not a big fan of losing games. We’re not very used to it. It’s hard to look over at the other sideline and see teams celebrating,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “It is meaningful, because we’ve beat those teams for years, and they’ve been waiting and waiting for an opportunity. Our conference is very good right now. It’s very, very good. Anyone can win, and it ain’t us right now.”
The home Knights jumped out to a 17-0 lead and scored all 17 points in the first quarter.
“I think that 17-0 was a little bit of false hope with (Norwell’s) mistakes. I think right before the half, throwing an interception and giving them that extra touchdown was a big, big deal,” Amstutz said.
Cristian Sanchez ended the game’s opening drive with a 46-yard field goal, which set a new school record. The previous record was set by Tim Christian, who it a 45-yard attempt against Carroll in 1987.
Then, after Hunter Pfeiffer recovered a fumble forced by Cole Schupbach, Justin Marcellus scored on a 7-yard run off the right side.
Norwell punted out of its own end zone on the next drive, and Nick Munson returned it to the 27-yard line. A handful plays later, Schupbach barreled his way for a 3-yard touchdown run, making it 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Norwell struggled to move the ball for most of the first half. It didn’t cross midfield until there was 2:42 left in the second quarter. But once the unit found its groove, it was hard for East Noble to stop.
With four minutes left in the first half from his own 7-yard line, Riley started to complete multiple passes in a row. He connected with his receivers five straight times, including a 14-yard pass and catch to Jace Chaney for a touchdown with 1:37 left in the half.
East Noble tried to answer before the break, but a heave by Dalton Stinson was picked off by Isaiah Brege, giving Norwell the ball with 1:08 remaining. It was too much time for Riley and his receivers.
Riley completed two of his next three passes before finding Luke Graft for a 5-yard touchdown, cutting the East Noble lead to 17-14.
Out of the break, both teams traded punts. Then, Riley reminded everyone why he’s one of the best players in the conference. On third and 10, he threw a laser to Brege for a 17-yard gain. Then, on third and 20, he called his own number on a quarterback draw and scampered for 22 yards and the first down.
“He’s been an awesome player for three years. He even played as a freshman. He had a game just like this when he was a sophomore playing here. He’s a tough kid, accurate, shifty, smart and just kind of can do it all,” Amstutz said.
Three plays later, Riley finished off the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for the touchdown.
“Once he got going there was not much we could do,” Amstutz said.
Riley finished 15-of-20 throwing for 217 yards and two scores. He also ran for 55 yards and another touchdown. Brege led Norwell with 122 receiving yards on eight catches.
After Schupbach scored at the end of the first quarter, the rest of the drives for East Noble went: interception, punt, interception, end of half, punt, punt and turnover on downs.
Norwell more than doubled up East Noble in total offense 323-152. Marcellus led East Noble with 118 rushing yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.