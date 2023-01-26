LAGRANGE — Darby Maggard is an energetic young coach with local roots who is attempting to lift the Huntington University women’s basketball program.
Maggard, a two-time Class 1A state champion and a two-time 2A state runner-up at Canterbury before starring at NCAA Division I Belmont (Tenn.), has drawn some talent from northeast Indiana to the Foresters, including Lakeland guard Peyton Hartsough.
Hartsough announced her commitment to Huntington over the summer and followed that up by signing with the NAIA school last month.
“Coach Darby and I really connected,” Hartsough said. “The first time we met, she gave me a hug. And she kept coming to my games and tournaments. We built a good relationship.”
Maggard went on to give Hartsough her first college commitment. That meant a lot to the Lakeland senior.
Hartsough chose Huntington over other NAIA programs Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Rochester (Mich.). She will join a couple of Amateur Athletic Union travel basketball teammates at Huntington in Garrett guard Bailey Kelham and Concordia post player Annaka Nelson.
Before Thursday night’s home game with Fremont, Hartsough was averaging 16.7 points, five assists, four rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. She was shooting 39% from the field (125-317), including 33% from three point-range (40-122), and made 70% of her free throws (43-61).
Hartsough understands the importance of defense in the present for the Lakers and in the future with the Foresters. Lakeland has a first-round bye in the Class 3A Fairfield Sectional and will play either NorthWood or Wawasee in a semifinal game next Friday night.
“We just have to amp up our defense,” Hartsough said. “We’re fourth in the conference in allowing the most points, so we have to be scrappy and work hard.
“This spring and summer, I need to get stronger and get in the weight room. Girls are so strong and defend so well at the college level.”
Hartsough has also taken bigger offensive initiative recently. The daughter of Ken and Traci Hartsough has four games of scoring 20 points or more in the last seven Laker contests. She is averaging 24 points per game in the last four Lakeland games.
Peyton had a season-high 27 points in two games this season, in a 53-41 home win over Leo on Nov. 26 and in a 67-57 overtime loss at Eastside on Jan. 11 in a quarterfinal game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
“I think this year, it’s more of a mental mindset,” Hartsough said. “I have the skills to take over, but I was used to giving in to teammates all the time. Now, I needed to do it because I figured it was what the team needed me to do. I need to be more confident.”
Hartsough will study nursing at Huntington.
