KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Jalyn Baxter finishes her high school bowling career this weekend at the state high school finals at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne Saturday.
Baxter has never made it past regionals, and after last week’s sixth-place finish at semi-state, she achieved a goal that’s four years in the making.
“It’s everything to me. It’s what we’ve been working for since freshman year,” Baxter said.
The senior Knight has worked tremendously hard at being more consistent since her freshman season, and it’s paid off.
“Freshman year I was really inconsistent with hitting my mark and picking up spares. The more experience I gained, the more accurate I’ve been with that,” Baxter said. “Spares are what have been keeping me going.”
“She has not missed many spares or opportunities that she’s had. She’s been very consistent,” East Noble coach Steve Spencer said.
Picking up spares has turned into a strength of hers, and she’s beat out a couple of girls by five and six pins thanks to a spare or two to continue her run through the postseason.
“Practice, the mental part of it and having the confidence in yourself, then just executing,” Spencer said.
Baxter’s goal is to place in the top 10 this weekend, and her best-case scenario is to finish in the top three. However, her coach has some bigger goals and hardware in mind.
“She’ll be just fine. I know she’s nervous, but Jalyn has all of the tools to win,” Spencer said. “She just has to execute.”
The nerves for Baxter are from the knowledge of the talent level of her competitors this Saturday as it jumps up to another level. But Baxter’s confidence remains sky high, giving her a great chance to challenge them.
“I’m pretty confident that I can (compete),” Baxter said. “The more I’m with people that have a higher skill level, the more I want to compete to beat them.”
