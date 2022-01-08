KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble wrestling team had a really good day at its home invitational on Saturday.
The Knights had four individual champions and won the team title with 187.5 points. Elkhart finished second with 163.5 points, followed by Jimtown at 153, Plymout 151.5, South Adams 146 and Lakeland in sixth at 139. Churubusco placed ninth, and Westview came in 11th.
East Noble’s four champions were Kealen Fuller at 106 pounds, Blake Byerley (120 pounds), Aidan Sprague (126) and Jacob Everson (160). The Eagles’ Kaleb Oliver was the other title winner from the area at 182 pounds. Sprague was voted on by the coaches as the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the invitational.
Fuller started off his day with a pair of pins before winning by a 17-9 major decision in the championship match over Bryce McNees. Fuller quickly jumped out to a 6-1 lead with a couple of takedowns and a nearfall. He led 8-3 after the first period and increased his lead with a reversal and a three-point nearfall in the second period.
Byerley also had a pair of pins to begin his day before having to win a close 9-6 battle with Jimtown’s Aaron Delaluz in the title match. Byerley led 4-1 going into the final period, but Delaluz tied it up with an escape and a takedown in the first minute. Byerley was able to get the escape, takedown and two-point nearfall to earn the win.
Sprague was matched up with Lakeland’s Keegan Schlabach in the 126-pound championship match. Both reached the final by pinning both of their first two opponents.
Sprague took a commanding lead after the first period with three takedowns and a two-point nearfall. He added six more points in the second period before getting the pin a the 5:23 mark.
Everson was no different from his other teammate and their path to their championship matches. He won by fall in his first two matches before facing Elkhart’s Ethan Freedline in the 160-pound title. Everson was able to get an escape and takedown late in the first period to take a 3-2 lead. He got a two-point nearfall in the second period, then a pair of escapes before ending the match with a takedown.
Oliver was in a tough title match against Plymouth’s Matt McCrum at 182 pounds. Oliver won by fall in his first two matches, but had to go the distance against McCrum.
Oliver led 2-1 after a takedown then an escape from McCrum. McCrum scored the only point of the second period, which was an escape. Oliver started on bottom in the third period. He got a reversal in the first 20 seconds, then after McCrum escaped moments later, he had to fight of every shot for the last 65 seconds for the 4-3 win.
Westview’s Aiden Kohlheim made it to the championship match at 113 pounds, but lost a tough 7-6 match to Elkhart’s Josh Corona.
Lakeland’s Ben Miller also had to battle until the end in the 145-pound title against Jimtown’s Conner Watts. Miller trailed 5-4 after two periods and a minute into the third. Watts was able to score a reversal, but Miller did the same 20 seconds later. In the last 30 seconds, Watts escaped and got the take down for a 13-6 win.
Third-place finishers were Churubusco’s Zander Hord (126), Lakeland’s Gabe Miller (138), East Noble’s Jalen Belhumeur (145) and Ben Martin (220) of Lakeland.
East Noble Invitational
Team scores: 1. East Noble 187.5, 2. Elkhart 163.5, 3. Jimtown 153, 4. Plymouth 151.5, 5. South Adams 146, 6. Lakeland 139, 7. Warsaw 137.5, 8. Manchester 126.5, 9. Churubusco 105.5, 10. Northrop 63.5, 11. Westview 45, 12. South Side 23.
First-place matches
106 — Kealen Fuller (EN) 17-9 maj. dec. over Bryce McNees (W). 113 — Josh Corona (EK) 7-6 dec. over Aidan Kohlhiem (WV). 120 — Blake Byerley (EN) 9-6 dec. over Aaron Delaluz (J). 126 — Aidan Sprague (EN) pin 5:23 over Keegan Schlabach (LL). 132 — Dylan Stoud (M) 22-7 tech fall over Nate Derifield (P). 138 — Silas Loshe (SA) pin 2:52 over Noah Eberhart (J). 145 — Conner Watts (J) 13-6 dec. over Ben Miller (LL). 152 — AJ Dull (SA) pin 1:39 over Andrew Ross (W). 160 — Jacob Everson (EN) 9-5 dec. over Ethan Freedine (E). 170 — Landon Buchanan (J) pin :51 over Maverick Summersett (SA). 182 — Kaleb Oliver (C) 4-3 dec. over Matt McCrum (P). 195 — Anthony Escobedo (E) 10-3 dec. over Trevor Dill (M). 220 — Julante Hinton (N) 15-8 dec. over Preston Duffy (M). 285 Brayden Jellison (E) pin 4:50 over Anthony Popi (P).
