KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble boys soccer team has started slow in each match this season, and it did it again on Thursday. However, the Knights recovered and scored four straight goals to defeat Huntington North 4-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference contest.
“In the first half, we got scored on easy and it was deja vu. That’s how we’ve started every game so far. We’ve been scored on first and have to come back,” East Noble coach Ethan Hood said.
The Knights (2-1-1, 1-0 NE8) gave up a goal with 15 minutes left in the first half. After the goal, the energy level change for East Noble.
“It’s still a learning experience. We’re only four games into our season. “It’s still pretty early. I think tonight showed these guys they have what it takes to start and finish games with the same intensity,” Hood said.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, the Vikings (2-3-1, 0-1) were trying to dig the ball out of their third of the field when a hand ball occurred in the box, giving East Noble a penalty kick.
Nick Klein stepped up to take the shot and buried it to tie the match 1-1.
East Noble kept the pressure on the Huntington defense and were sending more shots on goal to start the second half.
“We started off really stale. It was bad. Then, I thought Junior (Pita) was not getting the ball and he needs to get the ball. I switched him and Oday (Abdulla). I put Oday up top and Junior as the attack midfielder. From there, we just created so many opportunities for these guys,” Hood said.
Cristian Sanchez received the ball in the middle of the field, at least 35 yards away from the goal and sent a rocket over the keeper outstretched arm in to the back of the goal to take the lead with 24:07 left.
Just under the 10-minute mark, the Knights extended their lead off a corner kick. The ball bounced around the box and came to the feet of Abdulla, who quickly snuck it past the Viking goalie.
Pita added another East Noble goal in the final minutes to put the win on ice.
