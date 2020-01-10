HUNTINGTON — When the Knights play together, good things happen.
East Noble (4-4, 1-1 NE8) got contributions from multiple players on both ends of the floor in its 51-32 victory over Huntington North in Northeast 8 Conference play on Friday night.
“It was fun to see the way we played basketball. First of all offensively, you look at the scoring and there’s a lot of balance,” East Noble head coach Ryan Eakins said.
Hayden Jones led the Knights with 15 points, followed by Nate Dickson’s 12, Gage Ernsberger scored nine and Chris Hood put in eight.
East Noble offense was able to have a more balanced scoring effort because of its ball movement and unselfishness against the Vikings (4-8, 0-2), which hasn’t always happened this season.
“The guy that was open got the ball. We made good decisions. I thought (Friday) we passed up good shots to get great shots,” Eakins said. “Earlier in the season I thought we might have taken those. We made great decisions (Friday) with the basketball, moved it and forced their defense to play both sides of the court and we were unselfish with the ball.”
It wasn’t just the ability to move the ball around, but the extra effort to get another shot up after the first one didn’t fall. The Knights scored five points in the first quarter after an offensive rebound and totaled 12 second-chance points on Friday.
Ernsberger got that extra effort going early with two separate trips to the free-throw line after he grabbed an offensive rebound, the second he got the putback and the foul.
After Ernsberger went to the bench with some foul trouble, Hood came off the bench and continued to be effective down low. Hood finished the first period with a putback to give his team a 14-8 lead.
While Ernsberger and Hood were handling the scoring inside, Dickson had one of his better shooting nights and went 4-for-4 from distance. His third trey of the night pushed East Noble’s lead back to six midway through the second, then Jones nailed a deep three-pointer to push the advantage to nine.
The Knights pushed their lead to double digits early in the second half and went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter to give themselves a 20-point lead by the end of the period.
The run for East Noble was fueled by its ability to limit Huntington on offense, and the Vikings were 1-of-7 in the third quarter with its lone field goal coming with 15 seconds left.
“Defensively, we had a stretch there in the third quarter where we got 11 stops in a row. Huntington missed some shots, no question, but our defense did have a little to do with that,” Eakins said.
The Knights held the Vikings to 11-of-35 (31 percent) shooting on Friday while they were 19-for-39 (49 percent) from the floor.
East Noble led by as many as 26 before some of the Vikings’ reserve players knocked down a few shots late to cut the deficit under 20. Mitchell Gerber was Huntington North’s leading scorer at seven points.
Now the key for East Noble will be continue to play as a team and be more consistent, and it will see if it can do that tonight at Carroll.
“We’re still getting our basketball legs together,” Eakins said. “We’ve only had 16 practices still. That’s hard when we’re in the middle of January and in conference season now. I think we’re finally getting our legs together. Excuses aside, we have to have the right mindset every day in practice.
“(Thursday), we had a really good, competitive practice, guys were getting after each other and we play well tonight. I think that’s the key and make sure we bring it every day.”
