LAGRANGE — It was an explosive start early for both Churubusco and Lakeland Friday as both teams often went to the air.
However, the Eagles did a better job of maintaining that explosiveness over four quarters to defeat the Lakers 52-28 in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover football game.
Churubusco senior Jake Fulk had five touchdowns. He caught two passes for touchdowns in the first half, and totaled 117 yards with those big plays. He went on to rush 36 times for 292 yards and three scores.
The Eagles outgained Lakeland 615-399 in total offense.
Colton Isaacs had one of the best games by a Lakeland quarterback in about the past few years. He threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the first half.
Isaacs’ third scoring pass of the first half was a 12-yard connection to Camryn Holbrook with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the second quarter and put Lakeland ahead 22-16. The Lakers did not convert on the two-point play.
The Eagles answered and scored in the final seconds of the half to take a lead. Sam Wood had a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Trostel with nine seconds left in the second quarter, then ran the ball in the end zone for two points to put Churubusco in front 24-22.
The Eagles had a big play 21 seconds into the third quarter on a 51-yard touchdown run from Gage Kelly. Wood ran for two points.
Fulk had his three touchdown runs in the final 13:02 on plays of 18, 46 and 50 yards.
Wood completed 8-of-18 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Kelly ran eight times for 91 yards.
Wood, Hunter Perlich and Hunter Bianski had interceptions on defense for Churubusco, and Reese Wicker recovered a fumble. Lakeland had three of its four turnovers in the first half, but stayed with the Eagles in the first 24 minutes.
Isaacs completed 25-of-42 passes with the four touchdowns passes and three interceptions. Holbrook had 12 rushes for 91 yards and nine catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Tristin Ritchie had eight receptions for 145 yards and a TD. Kennie Walker had six catches for 58 yards.
Prairie Heights 35,
Bronson 0
In Bronson, Michigan, Ethan Hoover ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more scores to lead the Panthers to their first win of the season.
The Panthers and Vikings renewed a local rivalry in football and played each other for the first time since 1979. Prairie Heights won in Bronson for the first time in four tries in the series between the two programs.
Hoover had a short touchdown run 10 seconds into the second quarter, and big scoring run of 71 yards about three minutes later.
Hoover threw a touchdown pass to Gavin Culler to complete a run of scoring 21 points in four and a half minutes in the second quarter. The Panthers led 2-10 at the half.
Hoover threw a touchdown pass to Quintin Ross in the third quarter, and Sam Levitz scored from 42 yards out in the fourth.
Heights (1-1) will host Lakeland in the annual Milk Can game between the two LaGrange County rivals Friday at 7 p.m.
