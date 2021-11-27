LAGRANGE — East Noble held double-digit leads in the first half and in the second half, and had to hold off a hard-nosed Lakeland squad twice to earn the 75-68 win Saturday.
It was the first victory for Knights coach Brandon Durnell, who was soaked coming out of the locker room after being drenched with water by his players.
“It was ugly but we’ll take it,” Durnell said. “My favorite part of the win was adversity hit and they cut it to six, and instead of folding and freaking out, our guys stayed together. One of our core values is toughness, and that being mental toughness. Adversity hit and they stayed together.”
The Lakers (0-2) cut the deficit to six midway through the fourth quarter after trailing by 15 after three quarters.
But a basket from Max Bender and a score from Spencer Denton off a Keegan Foster steal helped push the lead back to nine and put enough distance between the Knights (1-1) and Lakers.
Denton finished with 17 to lead East Noble. Avery Kline had 13, including nine in the third quarter to help push the lead back to double digits.
“He’s a guy that we need. He holds this thing together. We need him to take more shots and be aggressive. When he’s aggressive, good things happen,” Durnell said.
Lakeland was led by Ben Keil, who had a game-high 22 points. His teammate Tommy Curtis dropped in 16.
East Noble looked like it was going to run away with it early in the first half as the Lakers had no answer for Chris Hood, who score eight points in the first four minutes, including two putback baskets.
After five straight from Hunter Kline, the Knights led 17-6 with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
A jumper from Curtis, then four in a row from Keil cut the lead to 20-13 at the end of the period.
The two teams traded threes to start the second quarter. Spencer hit a pair for East Noble, then Keil and Deion Marshall each hit one for the Lakers.
After Carver Miller hit a three to put East Noble up 33-24, Lakeland rattled off eight straight, including another three from Keil to make it a one-point game.
Then, Avery Kline hit a shot and a three from Owen Ritchie extended the lead back to nine before halftime.
Hood and Kline had back-to-back putbacks to start the third for East Noble. Kline then scored five straight, including three free throws after he was fouled on a three-point attempt to make it 55-41 in favor of the Knights.
The Lakers scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to make it a nine-point game. Keil hit a jumper then Curtis scored of a steal.
Marshall hit another three and Owen Troyer got in on the scoring with a bucket to make it a six-point affair.
However, the Knights took back control and made just enough free throws at end to seal the win.
East Noble travels to Snider Tuesday, and Lakeland hosts Fremont Friday.
