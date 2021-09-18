EMMA — Westview controlled the match from beginning to end, and by the end, it had some hardware to show for it.
The Warriors (9-1-2) shut out Lakeland 3-0 to win their first Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship since 2016.
The focus for Westview was on the defensive end and it limited the Lakers (4-6) to four shots on the day.
“We know we can score some goals. We’ve really focused on cleaning up our defense. As a team, we want to defend better. That’s one of our goals here in the last two weeks,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said. “We’ve gotten so much better than from the first half of the season.”
Westview contained Lakeland’s Alivia Rasler, for most of the match. Rasler plays at the top of the Lakers’ offense and is their most dangerous scorer.
“We wanted to make her go back to receive the ball. Or when she does receive it, we don’t want her to be able to turn and look at the goal. I think we did that for most of the night,” Ward said.
Lakeland coach Derrick Sherck said, “I knew Ward was going to put four on her pretty much all game. We came in with a defensive game plan just trying to win 1-0. We gave up a couple early goals that I think were just misplays on our part. The third goal was the best goal they had. The other tw were I felt just misexecutions on our end.”
Westview got on the board 13 minutes into the match off a free kick from Karly Miller. Ward said it was the first free kick the Warriors have scored off of this season. Miller got the shot over the Lakeland wall and inside the left post.
Paige Riegsecker had another free kick for the Warriors 15 minutes later and was on target, but was stopped by the Laker keeper Grace Iddings. But less than a minute later, Brianna Munoz lofted the ball up to Riegsecker, who got behind the Lakeland backline. She beat Iddings to the ball for the shot and goal.
“I think early in the season we were not a very aggressive team, and we’re working very hard on winning balls in the air, getting to 50-50 balls. I think we controlled the midfield. We defended going forward. They didn’t get out very much,” Ward said.
Lakeland’s first shot of the match came on a free kick from Brooklyn Olinger with 10 minutes left in the first half, but her shot from 25 yards out sailed just over the crossbar.
Ten minutes into the second half, Miller sent a corner kick into the box and Munoz was able to push it into the net to increase the lead to 3-0.
The Lakers switched to a more attacking formation in the second half and it resulted in Rasler getting loose a couple of times, but she wasn’t able to get a shot on target.
Lakeland’s best opportunity to cut into the deficit came with 12 minutes left when Natalia Nieto was taken down in the box by goalie Madison Hooley. Deisy Munoz took the penalty kick and bounced it off the crossbar. Westview was able to dig it out and kept the Lakers at bay the rest of the match.
The Warriors can wrap up the regular season conference title Tuesday at Angola.
