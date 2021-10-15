PENDLETON — The Westview boys lost 5-0 to 12th-ranked Jasper in Friday’s IHSAA State Quarterfinals, but it wasn’t an easy sweep for the Wildcats (20-2).
All four state quarterfinals matches were moved indoors around the state on Thursday because of inclement weather. Friday’s match between Westview and Jasper was originally slated to be played at Center Grove High School in Greenwood.
The No. 16 Warriors (23-2) battled until the very end at every position, but the Wildcats made it very tough to earn points at the Community Sports & Wellness Complex.
“Obviously, they are the best team we’ve played this year. They’re so consistent and they take advantage of balls that other teams didn’t make us pay for,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
Both Isaiah and Elijah Hostetler were up early at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, but Max Sternberg and Justin Shultz slowly took control.
Sternberg won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Shultz won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Isaiah Hostetler finished the season with a 21-3 record, and Elijah Hostetler ended his senior year with a 25-3 record.
Jasper’s Reece Lampert quickly took the first set 6-0 from Westview’s Brennan Beachy at No. 3 singles. Lampert was up 5-2 in the second set before Beachy closed the gap to 5-4, then Lampert finished off the match by taking the next game. Beachy had a record of 22-6 in his senior campaign.
“Their singles players seem to find a lot of angles that we haven’t had to contest against. We got down in some games but came back in some of the sets, so we showed some fight and determination,” Miller said.
The Warriors’ Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz were able to earn the lone set win on Friday. They took the first set from Trey Gutgsell and Noah Hanneman 6-3. The Wildcat pair gained control in the second set with a 6-0 win then continued to roll in the third set with a 6-2 victory. Rogers and Schwartz finished with a record of 17-11.
At No. 2 doubles, it went back and forth between Jasper’s Caleb Schnarr and Noah Schue and Westview’s Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler. Schnarr and Schue were able to put it all together at the end of each set, winning 6-4, 7-5. Bender and Hostetler ended up with a 26-2 record.
The Warriors graduate four seniors, Elijah Hostetler, Beachy, Rogers and Schwartz. They’ve been instrumental in continuing the current run Westview boys tennis is on, which includes six straight sectional titles, three regional championships and two state finals appearances.
“It’s the ultimate goal. Any team’s dream is to get down to the final eight. For several of them to be a part of the first one a couple of years ago then this year, it’s not easy to do,” Miller said. “They’re the core of our group. They’ve been consistent the last couple of years. They’re going to be missed greatly.”
The Warriors have been a team that reloads instead of rebuilds year after year for awhile. They might have a little more work this offseason to do so next season, but that excites Miller.
“We’ll need several of our younger kids to step up. They’re going to be very green at the beginning of next year. It might be a huge learning curve, but that’s OK. We’ve had our depth and our time, but that’s exciting, too,” Miller said. “We had to do that several years ago with the 2018-19 team where it took a little bit of time to mesh and let the players have time to get acquainted.
“It’s nice to have a lot of experience, too, but also fun to have some other fresh faces and try to develop in the offseason, then also during the season.”
Jasper 5, Westview 0
Singles: 1. Max Sternberg (J) def. Isaiah Hostetler 6-4, 6-3. 2. Justin Shultz (J) def. Elijah Hostetler 6-2, 6-2. 3. Reece Lampert (J) def. Brennen Beachy 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Trey Gutgsell-Noah Hanneman (J) def. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz 3-6, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Caleb Schnarr-Noah Schue (J) def. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler 6-4, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.