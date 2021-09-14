LAGRANGE — Lakeland has hired a new athletic director.
Ryan Yoder, a Westview graduate, a former tennis player and coach, and the son of a winning former Westview girls’ basketball coach, has been named Lakeland’s new athletic director. The school’s board of trustees approved hiring Yoder Monday night during their regular meeting.
Yoder replaces former Lakeland athletic director Kyle Grossman who resigned from that job in August after a little more than a year in the position.
Lakeland Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker said the school had more than 40 people apply for the open position. He called Yoder the right person for the job.
A former Westview tennis player, Yoder graduated from Westview in 2005. He then went on to graduate from Bethel University. Yoder returned to Westview in 2010, taking over as the school’s boys tennis coach. He then earned a master’s degree in coaching and administration from Concordia University in California in 2018.
Yoder has been working in LaGrange as a financial advisor, but said he’s looking forward to his new job.
“I’m excited about this job. This is something I’ve wanted to get into for some time now. When I was coaching at Westview from 2010 to 2015, I really enjoyed being around the school and working with the kids. At that time I began to think that an AD’s position might be something I would be really interested in.”
Yoder served as the athletic director for St. Anthony de Pauda, a Catholic junior high school in South Bend, from 2018 through 2019.
“I was living in Bremen at the time, and my job was managing a store for Yoder’s Hardware,” he explained. “So part-time, I was an AD. That gave me a little taste of the job.”
Yoder said the Lakeland job appealed to him for a number of different reasons.
“The people I spoke with at Lakeland are really trying to do some good things,” he said. “They’ve got a good culture established, but they want to do some new things on the academic and athletic sides. It just seemed like a really good opportunity for me right now.”
Baker said he appreciates that Yoder spent five years working as a high school coach and that he brings that coach’s perspective to the position.
“As a coach, you learn to build relationships with the kids. I think that’s something Ryan wants to continue to do as an AD is to build relationships with student athletes,” he added.
Baker called the AD’s job complicated and said the position requires someone with a “level head” to be successful.
“In our interactions with Ryan, I think that’s just who he is, a very intelligent young man who also is level-headed,” he added.
Baker said he was surprised by the number of qualified applicants the school had for the job opening.
“So we didn’t lack for a pool to choose from. We decided early we wanted the right person for the position, not just someone to fill the position,” Baker said. “It had to be the right person, someone who fits with what we have in mind for Lakeland athletics and the Lakeland School Corporation. We really feel strongly that Ryan is that person.”
Yoder will join the school full-time as its athletic director next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.