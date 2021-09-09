LAGRANGE — The Lakers set the tone early and went on to defeat East Noble in straight sets Thursday.
Lakeland won 25-10, 25-18, 25-16.
“I’m impressed with my girls. I had a couple missing, and I think we pulled through and played well,” Lakeland coach Stephanie Dunkel said.
The Lakers (2-7) slowly built their lead in the first set from the service line. An ace from Kelsie Bowling put Lakeland up 18-9. Then, after an error, the Lakers scored seven in a row, including three aces from Faith Riehl.
“We have some girls who are getting more confident in their positions and how they are playing. I think tonight’s match, after not playing on Tuesday and coming back today, we played like we were never off for a few days,” Dunkel said.
Lakeland jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the second set after blocks from Izzy Rasler and Bowling. The Knights (0-4) countered with back-to-back kills from Kylie Anderson and Sage Lawrence.
East Noble continued to be more connected on offense and Kinsey Cole and Mia Gabet each had a kill to take a 9-8 lead.
A kill and a block from Riehl followed by a pair of kills from Kaitlyn Keck gave the home team back the lead. The errors started to pile up for the Knights, which extended the Lakeland lead.
East Noble didn’t allow the Lakers to get too far ahead. A kill from Brinley Beaupre cut the deficit to 19-16.
However, an ace from Adelyn Dininny and a kill from Bowling swung the momentum back towards Lakeland, and the home team rode it to a set win.
Gabet and Hannah Mast sprinkled in a few kills early in the third set to keep the Knights in it. But the mistakes were too frequent for East Noble to mount a comeback.
Kills from Rasler and Bowling kept Lakeland ahead by three, then five straight errors from the Knights pushed the lead to 21-13. A strike from Lilly Schackow and an ace from Kasey Priestley ended the night.
As a team, the Lakers finished with 13 aces, led by Riehl with six to go with her seven digs. Bowling finished with nine kills and 11 digs. Justice Haston had 17 assists and eight digs. Peyton Hartsough had 10 digs and four kills.
East Noble plays in the Concord Invitational on Saturday, and Lakeland hosts Angola Monday.
In other area matches, Churubusco defeated Fremont in four sets, 25-11, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18. Westview lost to Northridge in straight sets, and Lakewood Park downed Bethany Christian in three sets to improve to 9-3 on the season. Fairfield beat Prairie Heights 25-23, 25-7, 25-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.