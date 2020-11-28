ALBION — One quarter is all Central Noble needed to show Canterbury and the rest of the opponents on its schedule just how dangerous the Cougars can be this season.
Central Noble outscored the Cavaliers 21-5 in the third quarter en route to a 65-46 win in its season opener.
“Even in the first half, our defense was pretty good. We were focusing on (Will) Shank, he’s a good player, trying to pressure and make it hard on him. We had people in gaps,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “In the first half, we probably should have been up by 15. We were 13-for-30 from two and 0-for-8 from three. Probably should have had a 15-point lead. We played well enough in the first half to do that.”
Shank had 22 for Canterbury, but it was the Cougars’ duo of Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder that was too much for the Cavaliers to contain. Essegian had 30 points, 18 coming in the first half. Yoder finished with 18, with 14 of those coming in the second half, including a 10-0 personal run in the third quarter.
The Cougars ended the first half on a 10-2 run to take a four-point lead into the break. Then, they did most of their damage in the third quarter in transition with Essegian and Yoder throwing down one monstrous dunk after another.
Central Noble scored five transition buckets in the third quarter and was a display of just how good this team could be for the rest of the 2020-21 season.
“I think when we put that kind of pressure on people defensively, our help defense was good, our focus was pretty good, and we ran pretty good offense,” Bodey said. “I think that’s a good starting point for us. I think this team can be pretty good.”
Central Noble led 50-30 after the third quarter and never let Canterbury get within 13 points the rest of the way.
The Cougars did struggle to find the bottom of the net in the first 16 minutes. Essegian hit the first shot for Central Noble with 5:06 left in the first quarter then scored a couple of minutes later off a steal.
A drive from Yoder tied the game at 8-8, and Essegian followed with a slick spin move in the lane for the easy lay-in to keep it even at 10-10.
Central Noble didn’t take the lead until the 1:25 mark in the second quarter when Essegian stole the ball and took it in for his first dunk of the evening to make it 27-25. The slam capped a personal 8-2 run by the junior.
Canterbury only scored one field goal in the third quarter, and it came with just a couple minutes left in the period.
Logan Gard added seven points for the Cougars, and Ryan Schroeder did most of his work defensively with multiple steals to go along with his four points.
Central Noble travels to Angola on Friday.
