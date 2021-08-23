KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls did not have a standout runner to lead them last season. They were a solid group that packed together and were able to score well with that method.
This season, they hope to improve with the majority of their letterwinners returning. The Knights lead the girls cross country preview for the News Sun area.
East Noble
The Knights return the majority of their lineup that was a regional qualifier last season, and they will do it again because of no seniors on this year’s roster.
The top returners are Rachel Becker, Cady Smith, Julianna Crow, Dakota Rodgers and Morigan Prest.
Becker was eighth at last year’s West Noble Sectional, and Rodgers and Smith both finished in the top 25. Becker placed 23rd a week later at the West Noble Regional to qualify for semi-state.
Newcomers for the Knights include Lydia Keihn, Kayla Carpenter, Addison Lindsey, Rae David and Lilly Crow.
“The team has a blend of a solid group of returning runners with some talented newcomers. This season, the team adds depth from front to back with hopes of improving on last year’s results and a strong postseason run,” East Noble coach Mark Liepe said.
West Noble
The Chargers won their home sectional championship last season, but lost their top three runners from that title team, Thalia Parson, Erin Shoemaker and Megan Wallen. All three finished in the top 10 in that race.
Like the Knights, West Noble has no seniors on this season’s roster. Its top returning runners are Ruby Clark, Beth Christlieb and Yoseline Haro. Clark placed sixth in last year’s sectional and went on to qualify for semi-state the following week.
Freshman Ava Bish is a key newcomer for the Chargers this season. Other newcomers are Taryn Brimhall, Lucy Martin and Ariana Tayagua.
Westview
The Warriors will be starting fresh with new coach Meghann Rainsberger. There are no returning letterwinners from last year’s team.
“My goal for this season is that these girls gain confidence and that they put forth their best effort. They are a great group of girls, and I look forward to seeing what they are able to accomplish,” Rainsberger said.
Senior Penelope Eash and junior Courtney Hall are the only non-freshman on the roster. The freshmen are Kaina Mast, Adelyn Rainsberger, Gwendolyn Owsley and Annagail Warrener.
Churubusco
Like the Eagle boys, the goal for the Churubusco girls is to be a regional-qualifying squad. It wasn’t too far off last season, but its top runner, Allie Basinger, graduated.
Their returning top runners are Cara and Jorja Debolt, who both qualified for regionals as individuals last year. Jorja Debolt placed 14th and Cara finished 23rd at the West Noble Sectional.
Joining the Debolts as a returning letterwinner is Eva Refeld. Astoria Smith and Ella Elias are two freshmen expected to contribute right away for the Eagles.
Central Noble
The Cougars won’t field a full team this season, but do have three runners.
Their top returning runner is Michaela Rinehold, who was a regional qualifier last season. She placed 18th at the West Noble Sectional.
Rinehold will be joined by Angie Price and Rose Peters.
Lakeland
The Lakers are in the same boat as the Cougars and won’t have enough runners to score as a team this season.
Abbie McNamara is Lakeland’s top runner, and she will be accompanied on the roster by Chloe Sines and Tara Wilkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.