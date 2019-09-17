KENDALLVILLE — On Monday night, the East Noble boys soccer team put together a complete game beating Norwell 6-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match.
“I think overall the effort the boys put in tonight was quality soccer. It’s really great to see that,” East Noble coach Ethan Hood said.
After losing two straight games, the home Knights (7-3-1, 2-2 NE8) came out and put a ton of pressure on Norwell’s backline. East Noble had five shots to Norwell’s one in the first 20 minutes of the match.
East Noble was able to break through with the first score of the game after Noah Roque hit a long free kick into the box, where Michael Klein was able to bring the ball down with a Norwell defender on him. Klein took one touch then scored.
“That’s where Michael is dangerous,” Hood said. “You get the ball on his foot inside the six. I will guarantee he will put one in for you.”
After the goal, East Noble’s pressure lessened and Norwell (2-5-1, 1-2) started to build some offense and put a couple of shots on goal.
“In the first half we played the first 25 minutes strong and we came out with a goal,” Hood said. “Then, we got tired and it showed. Fortunately, we kept Norwell off the scoreboard to finish out the first half strong.”
East Noble had nine shots to four by Norwell in the first 40 minutes.
In the second half, things would stay the same as far as shots, but East Noble started to push them past the keeper with more consistency.
Two minutes into the second half, East Noble’s Christian Sanchez sent a shot that hit hard off the right post and bounced out to Mo Abdullah, who scooted another shot across the carpet and past the Norwell keeper.
A few minutes later, was the one time the home Knights let up and allowed the away Knights to get on the board with their lone goal of the match.
But East Noble answered back less than 90 seconds later off the foot of Sanchez.
The junior threw a soft throw-in pass to Abdullah, who quickly passed the ball back to Sanchez, who then dribbled to open space in the middle of the field about 20 yards from the goal and scorched a shot in the upper-right corner of the goal.
“That’s Christian’s sweet spot,” Hood said.
East Noble put its foot on the gas and never let up with its pressure on offense in the second half like it did in the first, and it benefited with three more goals in the last 20 minutes of the match.
Ben Jansen scored off a perfectly placed free kick by Klein, then Sanchez hit another from long distance and Oday Abdullah got in on the scoring with seven minutes left.
East Noble outshot Norwell 28-10 (14-7 shots on goal), and keeper Eddie Castro finished with six saves.
East Noble also scored six goals in the junior varsity match, beating Norwell 6-2.
