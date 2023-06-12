KOKOMO — Through four innings, things were going relatively smoothly for Westview.
Until Illiana Christian started hitting the ball.
It was a 0-0 ballgame in the first round of the Class 2A Kokomo Semi-State against the Class 2A No. 10 Vikings heading to the top of the fifth, before sophomore Jaxon Engle’s (2-for-4, RBI) singled to right field to score Jack Massey (1-for-2, 2 runs, BB) and give the Warriors the first lead of the game.
But Illiana Christian, who up until that point had only one hit to its credit, went on a flurry in the bottom of the inning, racking up five singles that equated to five runs.
The Vikings never looked back at that point, adding four more in the sixth and ending Westview’s dream season with a 9-2 defeat.
“It’s one of those where you just got to tip your hat,” Warriors coach Jason Rahn said. “On the offensive side, they made the plays. They got motion going and it worked.”
The Vikings (24-9), who ended up winning the semi-state, went the entire game without a single extra base hit, relying on their contact skills and base-stealing abilities. They had nine hits, all of which were singles and eight that came in the final three innings, They also had four stolen bases against the Warriors.
Illiana Christian has 148 stolen bases for the season.
The fifth-inning rally started when Tyler Balkema reached first on a single to left, followed by a pop out by Gavin Meyer to Warrior junior shortstop Braden Kauffmann for the first out.
That out led to a series that saw a hit from Josh Vis (scoring Balkema), an intentional walk from sophomore pitcher Max Engle (5 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts, 5 earned runs, 6 hits, 3 walks) to Isaac VanderWoude, a single by Aaron Gouwens, a single by Kevin Corcoran Jr. (scoring Vis and Gouwens) and a single by Cody DeJong (scoring Corcoran).
After giving up four more runs in the sixth, falling behind 9-1 and down to its final three outs, Westview earned a run back in the top of the seventh when Kauffman (2-for-3, 2B, run batted in), the leadoff hitter for the day, doubled to left field to score Massey, who had made it on base with a walk in the previous at-bat.
But that run merely served as a consolation for the Warriors, as Vis came in to relieve Corcoran (6.1 IP, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks, 2 ER) and shut the door on Westview, striking out Jayce Brandenberger and Jaxon Engle in back-to-back at-bats to end the game.
Westview had two early opportunities to get runs on the board when junior Micah Miller (2-for-3, 3B) found himself on third on two separate occasions in the second and fourth innings, but the Warriors were unable to capitalize either time.
Matty Mortrud, one of two seniors on Westview’s team this season, finished the game 0-for-3, while the other senior, Kylen Bender, did not play.
“They both did stuff for us throughout the year that was huge,” Rahn said. “Kylen ran the bases and was kind of a bullpen inning eater if needed. He’s a hard worker and leads in the weight room and in the offseason. He didn’t get opportunities today necessarily but we’re going to miss him.”
Rahn continued, “Matty is the same way. A leader. A baseball junkie. He’s going to go on to play at Calumet so he’s not done and I’m happy for him. He’s been a catalyst, especially in the postseason. He had an unbelievable second half of the year.”
This season for Westview marked its first baseball regional championship in school history as they finish the year 19-9, while Illiana Christian will play Covenant Christian for the Class 2A state title this Friday.
“Super proud of the guys,” Rahn said. “They worked their tails off all year and all offseason to get to play in games like this. I’m happy for our coaches who put in the time with them and I thought we learned a lot of things… Hopefully this loss gives enough sour taste to come back and work even harder.”
