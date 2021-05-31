EMMA — A big, eight-run fifth inning propelled Central Noble over Westview 11-6 Monday for its first baseball sectional championship since 2012.
The Cougars also got another solid pitching performance from Cade Weber, who threw 18 innings during the entire Class 2A Westview Sectional and was very efficient throughout.
“It means so much for our program. We talked about doing the right things all season, and it’s nice to see those things start happening. You put in the work, and you get rewarded,” Central Noble coach Tyler Graybeal said.
“Give Central Noble respect. We’ve been pushed over for awhile and here we are,” Weber said.
Weber tossed his second complete game in the last six days.
“He was able to do that by keeping his pitch count low and throwing strikes the whole time and having command of the plate,” Graybeal said.
Weber said his arm wasn’t tired, especially after the adrenaline kicked in.
“It feels great. I have a great defense that backs me up, and a great offense. They did everything they could for me,” Weber said.
He finished with five earned runs allowed on 10 hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.
The eight-run inning included four errors by the Warriors, and the first eight Cougars reached base and scored.
Down 5-3, Tyler Shisler led the fifth off with a double to centerfield. On the second of two fielder’s choices, Shisler scored and Justin Krider scored on an error by the third baseman.
Chase Spencer slipped a double down the left-field line to plate Aidan Dreibelbis, then an error by the left fielder scored Sawyer Yoder to make it 7-5.
Jaxon Copas drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Spencer, which was followed by a single from Weber to score Eggl. A throwing error by the Westview catcher allowed Will Hoover to score easily, then Shisler hit a sacrifice fly to left to move Copas home for the eighth run of the inning.
“That was the game plan. Just keep attacking,” Graybeal said.
Ben Byrkett started the top fifth for the Warriors and faced six hitters before Kylen Bender relieved him.
“Benny wasn’t as sharp, but that being said, it wasn’t on him,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “Four errors, two walks in one inning and two hits with the result of eight runs is just unacceptable. You’re not going to win that way.”
The Cougars got on the board first in the top of the second. They loaded the bases after Krider drew a walk. A wild pitch from Matty Mortrud allowed Weber to score, then Dreibelbis hit a slow roller to third base to plate Shisler from third.
The lead was extended the following inning when Hoover smoked the first pitch of his at-bat over the centerfield fence for the 3-0 margin.
Westview responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Mason Atra singled to center, then Jordan Schrock placed a nice bunt down the third-base line and reached first safely. Byrkett hit a ball to third and Atra was thrown out at home. Atra finished the day with three hits and a run scored.
Braden Kauffman singled to center to score Schrock, then Nick Mortrud reached on an error that also scored Byrkett to cut the lead to one, 3-2.
The Warriors hit four singles in a row in the bottom of the fourth to score three runs. Schrock had another bunt single to score Easton Bontrager, and Atra crossed home on another Cougar error. Schrock scored on a single to center by Byrkett for the 5-3 lead.
Shisler finished 3-for-4 on the day with two runs scored and an RBI, and Spencer and Weber ended up with two hits each.
Central Noble will play Boone Grove in the Class 2A Whiting Regional Saturday at noon.
