LIGONIER – Westview’s boys soccer team played spoiler against archrival West Noble Thursday. But the Warriors are playing like a champion in the second half of the season.
Westview bounced back from a Henry Torres goal 13 minutes, 13 seconds into the match to beat the Chargers 4-1.
The Warriors (9-7-1, 5-2 Northeast Corner Conference) ended their regular season with their eighth straight win. With the West Noble loss, Angola wins the NECC regular season championship. The Hornets are the only team in the NECC with a 6-1 record in regular season league play.
Torres took a long pass from Eric Galarza and shot the ball inside the far goalpost past Westview goalkeeper Drew Litwiller.
The Warriors struck back a little less than four minutes later. Gramm Egli and Jadon Yoder scored 1:54 apart to take a 2-1 lead with 21:01 left in the first half.
Yoder assisted on Egli’s goal at the 22:55 mark after Westview forced a Charger turnover at the top of the West Noble box. Yoder broke the 1-1 tie after Charger goalkeeper Juan Ibarra stopped a shot from Abdulla Omar.
“This team just doesn’t quit,” Warrior coach Jamie Martin said. “This team plays hard all the time.”
Yoder, who played in his match after coming back from a knee injury, scored again with 44 seconds left in the first half to make it a 3-1 match.
West Noble was fouled outside the Westview box with 15 seconds left. The clock was stopped at four seconds left and allowed the Chargers to set up for a direct free kick, which Galarza put in the goal just before time expired in the half. But the goal did not count as officials determined that the clock should never have been stopped.
The Warriors were pretty organized in the midfield and on defense in the second half. Freshman Teague Misner added a goal with 16:57 left, and Litwiller made three better than average saves in the final 40 minutes to help Westview preserve the victory.
“Our defense played pretty well. We kept going at them,” Martin said. “Henry is dangerous with the ball on his feet, and we were man-marking him the whole time.”
Braden Eash, a big, athletic sophomore, drew the defensive assignment on Torres for much of the match.
This was Martin’s first win over the West Noble boys in his three seasons as Warriors coach.
“We have some good momentum going,” he said. “Did we play perfect? No. But this is a big win.”
Ibarra made six saves in goal for the Chargers (8-6-2).
Angola 2, DeKalb 0
In Waterloo, Bryce Dailey had a goal and an assist and Airoh Cassady earned the shutout in goal for the Hornets (11-4-1).
Leo Lozano Vargas also scored for Angola. Will Krebs had an assist.
LWP 5, Lakeland 0
In Auburn, Zach Collins, Colton White, Blake Miller, Michael Kruse and Kyle McKenzie scored for the Panthers (10-3).
GIRLS
Central Noble 0, Angola 0
(Cougars win 2-1 in shootout)
In Albion, the Cougars knocked off the NECC Tournament champion to pick up their fifth win of the season.
Lakewood Park 2,
F.W. North Side 1
In Fort Wayne, Hali Bontrager scored both Panther goals. LPC is 7-4-3.
