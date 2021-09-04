KENDALLVILLE — Both teams were looking for their first win, and East Noble was able to find it.
The Knights (1-3) defeated Lakeland 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.
The victory was one East Noble will take, because it didn't feel like it completely earned it.
"Having a win is always a good thing, however I feel like we really earned it because one score was an own goal and the other was a PK. I feel like we didn't score a goal without help from the other team," East Noble coach Ethan Hood said. "A win is a win. We'll take it, but moving forward we need to be able to create our own opportunities."
The own goal by the Lakers came with some confusion. The ball was kicked back by a Lakeland player and bounced around before the ball rolled into the net less than five minutes into the match.
Midway through the first half, Brayden Collins was on the move towards the net when a Laker defender took him down in the box, awarding the Knights with a penalty kick. Nick Klein took the penalty kick and pushed it past the outstretched arms of the Lakeland goalie.
The rest of the match was back and forth but with very few scoring chances. The Knights had 10 shots in the first half but only three in the second 40 minutes.
East Noble's defense was solid, not allowing a serious threat from the Lakeland offense. That's an area Hood good about his team. It's the offense that needs improvement.
"I feel like building up our attack. Our defense is pretty sound. We do a great job of covering our tracks and marking up the runs," Hood said. "We do need to work on building up our attack. We play the ball back where it comes from when we should be looking to our shoulder and finding the open guy. We need to execute Nick Klein better in the middle because he should be touching the ball every single time, and it's not as much as I'd like it to."
The Knights host Leo in a varsity doubleheader on Tuesday. Lakeland hosts Wawasee on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.