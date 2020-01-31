CHURUBUSCO — With four teams atop the Northeast Corner Conference with one loss apiece, one team from the Central Noble-Churubusco boys basketball game on Friday night was going to lose its share of the No. 1 spot.
Central Noble defeated Churubusco just two weeks prior and went on to win the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament. The Cougars only had three losses going into Friday’s game.
The Eagles only recently earned a winning record after a 2-4 start to the season.
None of those things mattered when the teams stepped on the floor in the standing room only Churubusco High School gymnasium for the rivalry game, as Churubusco ran up a double-digit lead on its way to a 70-61 win.
The Eagles brought intensity to the floor that was noticed immediately. In the first possession, 6-foot-8 Landen Jordan ripped an offensive rebound straight off the rim and jammed it in to put the Churubusco on the board.
“They were the aggressors. We were too tentative,” Central Noble head coach John Bodey said. “I’m not saying they wanted to win worse than us, but they made the aggressive plays to win the game and we didn’t.”
Churubusco head coach Chris Paul said that was part of his game plan, as he felt the Eagles have not been playing hard enough from the tip-off.
“We came out and played hard from the start,” Paul said. “We made a couple bonehead plays here and there, but we never stopped playing hard.”
Central Noble’s Connor Essegian scored back-to-back field goals to give Central Noble the lead. But the game changed with Cougar Logan Gard, who was defending Jordan, picked up his second foul just three minutes into the game.
With more Cougars staying inside to defend Churubusco’s center, Hunter Perlich capitalized on the opportunity, knocking down three 3-pointers to spark the Eagles and counter more points by Essegian and Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble’s leading scorers on the night.
Noah Wolfe, who recently returned from a knee injury, ended the quarter with an offensive rebound and putback at the buzzer to give Churubusco a 15-13 edge at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles opened the second quarter with four unanswered points to pull ahead 19-13. The Cougars got back on track after a timeout by Bodey, outscoring Churubusco 11-2 in less than two minutes to take a 24-21 lead.
The teams traded baskets for the rest of the half, ending the quarter with another play at the buzzer, as Gage Kelly scored a basket and drew the foul at the buzzer to put Churubusco up 37-33 at halftime.
Kelly carried his spark into the second half, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, helping to extend the Eagles’ lead to eight.
Churubusco led by as much as 12 in the third quarter after a six-point run led by Jackson Paul, but Central Noble worked its way back into the game, scoring seven points to Churubusco’s two.
Wolfe ended the third quarter with a pair of free throws with 0.1 seconds on the clock, putting Churubusco ahead 53-44 going into the fourth.
The Eagles started the fourth quarter with a strong defensive stint, running up a 15-point lead with four minutes left in the game after another three-point play by Kelly.
“We did a really good job of defending for awhile,” Chris Paul said. “We got some stops when we needed them, and next thing you know we stretched it to double digits.”
The Cougars didn’t give up easily, clawing their way back to come within seven points, 68-61, with 13 seconds to play; however, the visitors ran out of time as Perlich finished off the game with a pair of free throws, 70-61.
Yoder led Central Noble with 24 points, followed by Essegian with 20 and Ryan Schroeder with nine.
Churubusco had four players in double digits — Perlich with 16, Kelly with 15, Jordan with 13 and Jackson Paul with 12.
“We had four guys in double figures and another with eight. We’re going to be hard to beat when we can put that many players in double figures,” Chris Paul said.
The win improved Churubusco to 8-2 (5-1 NECC) and dropped Central Noble to 13-4, 5-2.
