LIGONIER — West Noble’s historic run came crashing to an end at the hands of Mishawaka Marian on Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 7 Chargers (10-1) led 14-0 after less than four minutes of play, but the No. 4 Knights (10-1) scored 42 unanswered points en route to a 42-20 win in the Class 3A sectional semifinal.
“We were playing well. They’re a good football team. They made some adjustments and took away some things that we’ve been doing. We just didn’t figure things out well enough. That’s my fault,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said.
West Noble’s Xhua Martin-Garcia picked off Marian’s Maddox Bogunia on the second play from scrimmage and returned it to the 15-yard line. Four plays later, Brandon Pruitt punched it in from the 2 to give the home team an early 7-0 lead.
Then, after the Knights went three-and-out, Josh Gross took the handoff from Kyle Mawhorter and sprinted 57 yards to double the score.
“They started setting up some kids in gaps that we weren’t prepared for, and our kids didn’t pick them up very well,” Monte Mawhorter said. “We were kind of stuck as to all year we’ve been able to beat kids to the corner and sidelines. These kids are pretty fast and they’re pretty physical. They were better than us today.”
After two quick scores by the Chargers, the Knights woke up.
With 19.2 seconds left in the first quarter, Bogunia threw a pass to the corner of the end zone intended for Colin Kerr, who tipped the ball into the sky, high enough for his teammate Mitchell Floran to make the grab for the score.
West Noble punted on its next four possessions after its two scores, and that’s where the Chargers struggled.
Friday’s game had a similar feel to last year’s sectional semifinal against Bishop Luers, when the speed on special teams was just too much to corral for the Chargers. Luers returned four kicks for touchdowns in last year’s 45-21 sectional win.
“(Marian) is better than Luers was. Luers had a couple of kids that were fast and we couldn’t stop them,” Mawhorter said. “But these guys could move the ball.”
Marian won the special teams battle with a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown by Greg Atkinson to tie the game 14-14 with seven minutes left in the second quarter.
“That was a big play, and (Atkinson) did step out of bounds, right in front of us. But you know, officials make mistakes the same as I do,” Mawhorter said.
Atkinson almost replicated the play on the first West Noble punt of the second half but was tripped at the 18-yard line. Two plays later, Malcom Anderson scored from the five to double up the Chargers.
Then, a punt was mishandled by Gross midway through the third quarter and was recovered by the Knights at the Charger 5-yard line. On the next play, Bogunia found Jayson Johnson for the score to make it 42-14.
“That’s something we haven’t done all year,” Mawhorter said of the special teams mistakes.
Pruitt rushed for 102 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown, and Gross finished with 49 yards on three attempts and a score.
The West Noble seniors finished their careers with a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division title, the first since 2014, and the first undefeated regular season since 1981.
“A great group,” Mawhorter said. “It’s everything from top to bottom, classroom, leadership throughout the school, every function, every group. You haven’t heard the end of them, because they’ve got a lot of time to go this year. They’re going to be in basketball, and they’re going to be in track. We’re still going to get a chance to see a lot of them.”
