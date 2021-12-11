INDIANAPOLIS — The Central Noble boys put the rest of the state on notice Saturday.
The Class 2A No. 1 Cougars defeated Class 1A No. 1 Barr-Reeve 67-42 at the FORUM Tip Off Classic at Southport High School.
Central Noble wanted to make a statement at one of the state's premier events and did just that.
“The goal was to get the win. We wanted to let people know that there's basketball played in the northern half of the state and in northeast Indiana,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “All my life it's been that small southern school basketball is better than small northern school basketball. I'm not sure that's the case all of the time. Our guys kids rose to the occasion today.”
“Really all week we've been thinking that we want to make a name for ourselves, not just in the north part of the state, but we want to show the whole state that we can play ball,” Connor Essegian, a Wisconsin signee, said. “A lot of people can't come out and see us. So at Southport to be able to make a name for ourselves in front these people and newspapers and everything like that is really good for the program.”
Essegian finished with a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds. Trine commit Logan Gard was 9-for-10 from the field and ended up with 20 points.
“He was dominate inside,” Bodey said of Gard.
Bodey added Gard could have played more in the fourth quarter but he wanted to run the clock down.
Essegian and Gard did most of the scoring early on and helped build an early 11-2 lead. Essegian hit a quick three, then Gard finished the alley-oop from Ryan Schroeder in transition to give the Cougars some early energy.
“Dunks are always a great way to start of the game,” Gard said.
The Vikings (4-2) were able to finally see some shots fall against a stout Central Noble defense and cut it back to three, 13-10, with less than a minute left in the quarter.
The Cougars were able to hold down the Vikings and their leading scorer Hagen Knepp, who came into Saturday's contest averaging 20.8 points per game. The left-hander finished with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. It was the defense of Schroeder and Sam Essegian that made Knepp's life difficult.
“They did great on him. Our game plan was to force him right as much as we could. He's a very good shooter going left or just catching and shooting. We wanted to make him uncomfortable. I think Ryan and Sam's length made him uncomfortable. They did a good job forcing him right,” Bodey said.
If Knepp did find a crease, the Cougars' help defense was right there to cut him off.
“That was our focus all week and just making sure we were helping our screens on (Knepp),” Gard said.
Schroeder got his first bucket as the quarter ended with a half-court heave that beat the buzzer and made it an 18-10 game.
The Cougars kept their foot on the gas and pushed the lead to double digits right away in the second quarter, then a quick 6-0 run that including four points from Gard kept the margin at more than 10.
“A lot of credit to my teammates. I'm in the right spot and they are finding me,” Gard said.
Knepp scored his first points at the 3:25 mark of the second quarter with a personal 5-0 run. Central Noble finished the first half with a 10-4 run that ended with another buzzer-beater. With 3.7 seconds left, Aidan Dreibelbis threw a full-court pass to Connor Essegian in the corner. Essegian rose and drilled the three to make it 36-23 at the break.
The Cougar offense was clicking all game, and all five Cougar starters scored in the first half
“I feel like we did really good. A lot of different people were able to put the ball in the hole. It wasn't just one person,” Essegian said. “For the whole team to be able to come out and have multiple people executing and doing different things to score, it's really hard to guard that.”
Central Noble got right back to work in the second half and opened the third with a 14-3 run, and Essegian started to feel it from deep. He hit back-to-back three-pointers, then slammed it home on a fast break.
“In that run, I was feeling it and took full advantage of it. At the same time, it was my teammates getting me open for those open shots. It good to get that spark and finally pull away,” Essegian said.
The lead grew to as many as 25 points midway through the quarter after another triple from Essegian.
The Cougars also did a good job on slowing down the Vikings' second-leading scorer Kayden Graber, who was held to just seven points. Conner Lemmon and Noah Shepherd picked him up full court and pressured him all game.
“It was decided (Friday) that we were going to jam him full court. They did a good job. We just wanted to wear him out,” Bodey said. “He's going to play the full game and I have guards I can rotate in there and they did a good job of jamming him and making it hard on him.”
Central Noble never allowed Barr-Reeve to make any sort of run in the fourth quarter and kept pace for the dominant win.
Schroeder finished with eight points and seven assists. Lemmon also had seven assists to go with his five points. Jackson Andrews had six points, four assists and nine rebounds.
Barr-Reeve had been battled tested early on and the Cougars haven't, but they showed that it didn't matter and wanted make a statement.
“We've had a good start to our season. We've gotten better each game, and I think today was our best effort,” Bodey said.
Saturday's win was also a confidence booster for Central Noble.
“I think we're a pretty good basketball team and the kids know it. We're going to keep playing hard and bring it every night,” Bodey said.
“A lot of confidence. I feel like we had a lot that already,” Gard said. “We have to keep playing how we played tonight.”
