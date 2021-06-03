Track and field athletes from the News Sun coverage area have a history of doing well this time of year. From East Noble’s Amy Yoder Begley to Westview’s Skyler Carpenter to most recently Churubusco’s Sam Wood, there has been a standard set to finish near the top at the IHSAA Track and Field State Finals.
This year’s meet will be held at Ben Davis High School on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The boys meet will be held today with field events starting at 3 p.m., and the girls meet will take place Saturday at the same time.
On both days, the area has plenty of athletes that have a chance to do something like those before them.
Knights bringing crew to Indy
East Noble will have athletes competing on both days in Indianapolis this weekend.
Today, the Knights’ 4x800-meter relay team of Wesley Potts, Kyler Corbin, Lucas Diehm and Kayden Fuller will be the lone participants in blue and gold, but they do have a shot to make the podium, which is at least a ninth-place finish.
East Noble’s quartet is seeded 14th but is less than three seconds off the group from Warren Central, which is projected to finish in that ninth spot.
The Knights might have to break the school record to make the podium. Their time at Marion, 8:05.26, put them at fourth all-time in program history.
“These young men have set the goal of breaking the school record. The school record has stood since 1998, and this group of athletes really wants to break it. Breaking the eight-minute barrier would be an incredible accomplishment, and they were so close to doing that last week at regionals,” East Noble coach Cliff Hannon said.
On the girls side, Emma Forker will compete in the long jump and be a part of the 4x100 relay crew with Anna Becker, Hope Fleck and Aaliegha Hudson. Kylie Garton will partake in the pole vault competition.
When the season began East Noble girls track coach Andy Bell knew that he had two returning veterans to our 4x100 relay, Becker and Forker. Before the season, Garton was thought of as being another piece to the relay, but that meant it would take time away from the event she had the best chance of making it to state in, pole vault.
Pole vault coach and strength class teacher Cody Wait told Bell about two freshmen who showed quickness in his class, Fleck and Hudson.
“When the two of them began challenging our fastest sprinter, Emma Forker, in workouts we knew we would have something special. This was confirmed when at our first practice of a full race, with no competition, they ran as fast of a time as the relay team had run 2019,” Bell said.
The Knights nearly broke the school record that was set in 1987 at the Northeast 8 Conference meet, when they finished third behind New Haven and Leo. But at the Marion Regional, they beat both teams and set a new school record at 50.17.
“Seeded fifth at the regional, we were overcome with great emotional joy to see the team not only break the school record, but qualify for state,” Bell said.
As for goals this week, Bell is taking a realistic approach for his relay team.
“We are realistic that we probably won’t make the podium. That would take a ninth place finish and we are seeded 22nd. What we are excited about the possibility of breaking the 50-second mark and the school record again. If we can do that, we may have a chance of winning our heat,” Bell said.
Forker is seeded 19th in the long jump after winning at the Angola Sectional and finishing at the Marion Regional. Garton is listed in 13th in the performance list for the state finals. She won the event in Angola and took second in Marion with her school-record-breaking leap of 10-9.
Cougar duo hoping for strong finish
Senior Clayton Kirkpatrick will run in the 110 hurdles for the final race of his prep career, and junior Ethan Brill is going to compete in the pole vault today.
Both have battled through some adversity during the spring season.
“Ethan Brill struggled to jump 11 feet at the beginning of the season and has consistently gotten stronger and more confident to use larger poles as the season went on,” Central Noble coach Hayden Kilgore said. “Clayton has battled a foot injury for several weeks and is finally getting back to full health. Both have progressed a lot in the last few weeks and have a lot of room to grow this weekend.”
Brill won his event at the East Noble Sectional with a jump of 12-6 and tied for third at Marion with the same height. Kirkpatrick took second in his race at the Marion Regional, just ahead of Angola’s Garrett Sauter, who beat him one week earlier at the sectional.
The key for both of them this weekend is to rise to the occasion.
“There are going to be a ton of good athletes in both the vaults and hurdles and to be competitive they will have to bring their best stuff,” Kilgore said. “The environment and competitiveness is going to be something that neither of them have seen at this point in their track career and they can’t let the moment get to them.”
Competing on a bigger stage doesn’t deter from the chance that they both have to finish well today.
“Coming home as one of the top 10 best athletes in your event is something that both athletes have the ability to do,” Kilgore said.
Gonzalez peaking at right time
West Noble’s Jalen Gonzalez will compete in the 200 dash today. He finished in third at the Marion Regional with a time of 23.03. He was the East Noble Sectional champion in both the 100 and 200.
“Jalen is a very hard worker in everything he does and has been lucky to have not had many injuries other than the shin splints and tightness. We have tried to prepare him to peak for sectional and regionals and he feels at the top of his game right now,” West Noble track coach Monte Mawhorter said.
A strong start will be key for Gonzalez, who will be in lane one in the second heat of the 200 trials. He’s seed 23rd out of 27 competitors, but that won’t put him down, because Gonzalez was seeded ninth at Marion and was able to move on.
“He knows he will have to get out of the blocks very well and run a solid corner then finish strong. Our goal first is to run a personal record in the trials and to make the finals, Mawhorter said. “We would consider that a successful trip, then let the chips fall where they may.”
Churubusco to
bring solid trio
Churubusco will be represented on the girls’ side by Marion Regional shot put and discus champion Kilah Smith and on the boys’ side by junior Hunter Bianski in the shot put and sophomore Riley Buroff in the high jump and the 400.
For the senior Smith and Bianski, their efforts in the weight room are really paying off.
“Kilah has had a real good year,” Eagles coach Zach Dock said. “She has been throwing at home non-stop from 2019 to now. Hopefully that will get her in the top eight and get her a medal.
“Hunter is the most dedicated in the weight room we have had here in a long time,” Dock continued. “In the shot put, he was a glider as a freshman. Then we introduced spin and that has helped him in both events.”
Smith plans on throwing in college. Those plans are coming together.
Buroff is one of the area’s most versatile athletes. To make state in the 400 and the high jump is a difficult double to pull off.
Buroff has cleared as high as 6-5 indoors on fresh legs.
“Riley was a little bit of a surprise in the 400. We didn’t know he can run under 50 (seconds) in the 400,” Dock said.
Buroff established himself in April and made a statement on May 14 at the NECC Boys Meet when he ran down Angola’s Izaiah Steury on the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay to give the Eagles the victory by 21 hundredths.
“That was the greatest 4-by-4 I’ve ever witnessed,” Dock said.
Buroff has run the 100, 200, 400 and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays this season along with high jumping.
