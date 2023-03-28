COLUMBIA CITY — Late-March high school baseball games in northeast Indiana are usually an iffy proposition.
But Columbia City and Central Noble were able to get their traditional season opener in Monday afternoon, and the result was a 10-0 victory for the Eagles in a contest stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Eagles (1-0) got it done in this one with early timely hitting, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then adding two more in the second.
Three in the bottom of the third padded the Columbia City lead to 6-0, and then the Eagles clinched it with four in the bottom of the fifth. A two-run James Getts single pushed the Eagles over the top.
Sophomore hurler Lukas Schmitt went the distance for Columbia City, throwing 69 pitches.
Central Noble coach Tyler Graybeal said the early Eagle runs against his squad were key. “They were able to get the momentum,” Graybeal said. “We’ll learn from this and play better next time.
Columbia City coach Rob Bell was happy to see his team get the bats in gear early on a chilly afternoon.
“The guys set their goals at the beginning of the season, and they want to always score first,” Bell said. “I was really proud of our approach out there tonight.”
Central Noble (0-1) returns to action Tuesday afternoon at home against Bremen. Columbia City hosts Carroll.
