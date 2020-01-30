LAGRANGE – Lakeland High School will induct five former athletes, a coach and a longtime contributor as part of its fourth class into its Hall of Fame tonight between the girls and boys varsity basketball games with Garrett.
Kelly Dillon, Amie Burger, Melanie Burger, Jeremy Cook, the father and son duo of Nick and Dino Efthimiou and Jay Smith will be inducted. The Lakers-Railroaders girls basketball game will start at 6 p.m., and the Hall of Fame ceremony will begin around 7:30 p.m.
Kelly Dillon
Dillon, a 2000 graduate, won the state championship in the girls 400-meter dash in 56.36 seconds and was state runner-up in the 200 with a time of 25.26 seconds in 1999. Those times are still school records today.
Dillon earned a scholarship in track and field at Indiana University after earning four letters in that sport and three letters in basketball at Lakeland. She was part of the Lakers’ girls basketball team that won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament in 1998.
Also at the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals, Dillon placed seventh in the 200 in 1998 and ninth in the 400 in 1997.
She was a five-time sectional champion, and four of those titles came in her memorable junior season in the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. She also won a sectional title in the 400 in 1998.
Amie Burger
This 1995 graduate earned 12 varsity letters: four in cross country, four in basketball, three in track and field and one in softball.
Burger still holds school girls basketball records in career steals (312), steals in a season (107), steals in a game (11) and free-throw percentage in a season (79.7%). She is second in career three-pointers made (133), fifth in career assists (223) and sixth in career scoring.
Burger was a three-time All-NECC selection in basketball and helped Lakeland win a sectional title in 1994, win an NECC regular season title in 1995, and win NECC Tournament in 1993 and 1995.
In track and field, Burger has the fourth best time in the 100 hurdles (16.4 seconds), the sixth-best time in the 300 hurdles (50.16 seconds) and is tied for eighth in the high jump (5 feet). She helped the Laker girls win three NECC titles and a sectional title in 1995.
Burger took part in both track and field and softball in the spring of 1992. She was a starting outfielder on a Laker softball team that won the NECC Tournament.
Burger was part of the Laker girls cross country team that won the NECC Meet and qualified for semi-state in 1992.
Burger went on to play basketball at Glen Oaks, Michigan, Community College and Indiana University-South Bend.
At Glen Oaks, she led the team to a fifth-place finish nationally, made that all-tournament team at nationals and was named Region 12 Tournament most valuable player in the 1996-97 season. She was the first student-athlete to be inducted into Glen Oaks Hall of Fame in 2016.
At IUSB, Burger was a First Team All-Chicagoland Conference player and a Third Team NAIA All-American in both of her seasons, 1997-98 and 1998-99. The team won the conference title and made the NAIA Tournament in both of those seasons. She was conference player of the year in 1999.
Burger set program records at IUSB for points scored in a season (598), three-pointers made in a season (146) and career free-throw percentage (75%).
Burger is now the varsity assistant girls basketball coach at Lakeland. She held that role in the 2005-06 seasons. She was the varsity girls basketball coach at Sturgis, Michigan, from 2013-18. She led the Trojans to a Michigan district championship in 2015 and a conference title in 2016.
Melanie Burger
Amie’s sister also graduated in 1995 and she earned eight varsity letters: four in basketball, three in volleyball and one in track and field.
In basketball, Melanie is second in career assists (245), second in career steals and among the best in program history in three-point percentage. She was a three-time NECC selection, and helped the Lakers win two NECC Tournaments and one NECC regular season title in 1995.
In volleyball, she was a three-time All-NECC selection and helped the Lakers win sectional titles in 1993 and 1994 and win an NECC championship in 1994.
In track and field, Burger qualified for the regional in the 300 hurdles and has the program’s eighth best time in that event. She helped the Laker girls win NECC and sectional titles in her lone season running track in 1992.
Melanie played basketball with her sister Amie at Glen Oaks and at IUSB. Melanie was the point guard in all four of her seasons of college basketball. She is sixth in career assists at IUSB with 140 and was an Academic All-American in the 1998-99 seasons. Melanie also played volleyball at Glen Oaks and was the team’s setter.
Melanie was Amie’s right-hand woman for Sturgis girls basketball, serving as the varsity assistant coach from 2013-17.
Jeremy Cook
This 1991 graduate was a three-time All-NECC selection in baseball and led the Lakers to three sectional championships. He was Kendallville Publishing Company’s Prep of the year in his senior season of 1991.
Cook had a 19-13 career pitching record with a 1.92 earned run average and 330 strikeouts. He had 20 strikeouts in a seven-inning game against Hamilton on April 17, 1991.
Cook went on to play four years of baseball at Purdue. He now lives in Texas with his wife and three sons and coaches youth baseball and basketball and a high school fishing team in his area.
Nick Efthimiou
Nick compiled a 174-23 record in his 18 seasons as Laker boys track and field coach from 1980-98. He led the team to 11 NECC Meet championships, 11 NECC regular season titles and two sectional titles. He also sent numerous athletes to regional and state meets.
The elder Efthimiou played a critical role in developing the lifting program at Lakeland and the school’s athletic program along with developing and inspiring the many student-athletes he has worked with as a coach and teacher. He also served as an assistant coach with the track and football programs and coached at Lakeland Middle School for 10 years.
Efthimiou was a 40-year resident of LaGrange and now lives in Indianapolis with his wife Anna. They have a son, Dino, a daughter, Nicole, and four grandchildren.
Dino Efthimiou
Dino starred in track and field and football for the Lakers before graduating in 1998.
In track and field, he qualified for state in the long jump, pole vault and as part of the 4-by-100 relay. He won a regional title in the long jump. He set school records in the pole vault (15 feet), 100 dash (10.8 seconds), long jump (22-7.5) and as part of the 4-by-100 relay (43.2 seconds).
Efthimiou went on to receive a track and field scholarship at Indiana University and excelled in the pole vault. He was fifth in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2001, then won the Big Ten championship in his senior season of 2002. He received the Balfour Award in 2001. That award goes to a student-athlete in each sport who brings honor and distinction to IU during the athletic year.
Dino co-founded Delta Wealth Advisors in 2017. That business specializes in financial planning, asset management and accounting. He lives in Indianapolis with his wife Stacey and children Nikolasa and Maia.
Jay Smith
Smith taught at Lakeland for 37 years, became the school’s first football coach in 1964, and is still the official scorekeeper for the Laker boys basketball team. He has kept the book for over 56 years.
Smith created and built the original brand for Lakeland and its athletic program. He created the interlocking L’s logo. In 1964, he taped that logo on the football helmets. It was one red L locked with one blue L to show the school colors.
Smith worked the Lakeland Boys Track and Field Invitational for more than 45 years, and that includes being a timer. He has been a ticket taker for home varsity football games for more than 35 years.
Smith is one of the four original teachers that started at Lakeland High School and organized and implemented the school’s first intramural program in 1964.
He served on the Lakeland School Corporation Board of Trustees and was president of both the Lakeland Education Association and the Indiana Vocational Association. He served on Habitat for Humanity and has been a Methodist church youth leader.
Smith coached the Laker football team for 10 seasons from 1964-73 and was an assistant coach for an additional four seasons. He coached Lakeland baseball for six years, including one year as the varsity head coach.
