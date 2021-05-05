KENDALLVILLE — A potential girls tennis sectional championship preview played out between East Noble and Westview on Wednesday.
If the bracket shakes out that way.
The Knights (9-1) and Warriors (6-4) are the top two teams in the West Noble Sectional, and Wednesday’s match ended in favor of East Noble by a 3-2 score.
“It’s huge because we only won two matches two years ago. The girls worked hard in the last two offseasons, and I think it’s just a testament to them,” East Noble head coach Brad Parker said.
The two teams split the two doubles positions. East Noble’s No. 2 doubles team of Dorothy Tipton and Kya Mosley defeated Westview’s Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller 6-2, 6-3. The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles pair of Hallie Mast and Ella Clark battled Kayla Desper and Jalyn Baxter of East Noble to a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
The Knights won the advantage in the singles positions. Kyndal Mynhier, East Noble’s No. 1 singles player, beat Paige Riegsecker 6-2, 6-3, and the Knights’ Sadie Potts defeated the Warriors’ Nicole Miller 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
In the No. 2 singles match, Westview’s Madeline Stults beat East Noble’s Bree Walmsley 6-4, 6-3.
The difference for the Knights on Wednesday was their smart play.
“They mixed up their shots and kept it in play in windy conditions,” Parker said.
“We battled tonight. We knew coming into this match that it was going to be tough,” Westview assistant coach Emily Hougland said.
The bracket for the West Noble sectional will not be announced until Monday, May 17, and for the Warriors to get change the result in their favor next time around, it’s all about consistency.
“I think for our girls just focusing on being consistent, moving our feet and anticipating every ball,” Hougland said.
East Noble 3, Westview 2
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Paige Riegsecker (WV) 6-2, 6-3. 2. Madeline Stults (WV) def. Bree Walmsley (EN) 6-4, 6-3. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Nicole Miller (WV) 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter (EN) 6-2, 6-3. 2. Dorothy Tipton-Kya Mosley (EN) def. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) 6-0, 6-3.
