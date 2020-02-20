ALBION — It hurts Lucas Deck to watch the game he loves being played without him.
He wishes he was out there on the basketball court helping his team, win or lose, especially for his senior season.
Deck has been forced to watch all Central Noble boys basketball games from the bench because of a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, ACL, in his left knee during a November practice. It’s the second time he’s missed time in his basketball career due to an ACL tear on that particular knee. The first instance came during his sophomore season, but he was able to make a full recovery and play his junior year.
This time around it hurt more from an emotional standpoint because it was the final time he would have been able to play with his teammates that he’s grown up with.
“Basketball is like everything that I do,” Deck said. “When it was taken away from me in November, it was pretty rough.”
Deck said he really began to fall in love with basketball during his eighth grade year. He admitted that he was a better soccer player than basketball player at the time, but there was just something about going through the training and preparing for high school basketball.
“I realized how much I love the process,” Deck said. “I’d rather be training than going out to a party, hanging out with people or going to the movies. I’d rather go to the YMCA and train with one of my best friends (East Noble 2019 graduate) Ali Ali than do what normal teenagers do. I fell in love with the process of working hard and grinding.”
That’s something that Central Noble coach John Bodey noticed early on about Deck. He’s never questioned whether or not Deck was going to bring it every day.
“In his four years that he’s played for me whether we’re doing a summer workout, a spring workout, practice or game, Lucas had a great work ethic. I never had to push him along from an effort standpoint. I never really questioned his effort on the basketball court,” Bodey said.
“I miss the training a lot,” Deck said. “When you’re healthy and you have to do conditioning, it seems bad. But when you’re hurt, you realize how much you miss it. All of the little stuff while being out there, talking to your teammates, doing drills, playing with them, pregame and all of that stuff.”
The biggest thing he missed was playing in the games and being a part of big moments.
When Central Noble beat Prairie Heights in January to win the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship, it was the hardest game to watch so far this season for Deck. But he’s still proud of the success they’ve had so far.
“It hasn’t been easy to watch them. As a competitor, I’d love to play,” Deck said. “Seeing the people that I’ve grown up with and seeing them have success brings joy to me, because I know that they worked hard and earned this. I see how hard they go in practice and in the summer during AAU and on their own time, lifting and training. It makes me happy for them.”
Deck would have been a key contributor on this year’s team. He would have been the starting point guard and provided some leadership for a young team coming into this season.
“I think the leadership early on would have helped, but I think we’ve gotten better with that as the year has went on,” Bodey said. “The kids have learned that role and gotten better at it.”
Deck has provided leadership in a different way this season.
“It’s been different because I’ve been doing it from a player’s perspective, but now it’s more like a leadership role on the bench. So I try to get the bench going,” Deck said. “Give some players advice that need it, mostly the point guards if it’s something that I see that they don’t.”
He also would have been another scoring option for Central Noble this season. Deck averaged 8.8 points per game during the 2018-19 season while grabbing 4.4 rebounds and dishing out 4.1 assists.
“Lucas may have been that third scorer for us after Sawyer (Yoder) and Connor (Essegian),” Bodey said. “When he was healthy last year, he was a pretty good rebounder for us too. He would have helped us in all categories.”
Deck hopes to make an impact at his next stop at Indiana Tech, where he signed to play in November. He’s currently going to rehab twice a week in Fort Wayne. He said he will be able to start running next month and begin jumping in either April or May. He plans on being medically cleared by August, which should be plenty of time before the Warriors get going with their first practice.
When Deck walks out during the senior night ceremony tonight, it will be tough for him to watch the game that follows. But rest assured, you’ll see him back on the court soon, because he loves and misses this game too much to not be back out there.
