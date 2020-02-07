KENDALLVILLE — For Bailey Parker, it was about the right fit and staying close to home.
The East Noble senior made his decision Friday to play football for the University of Saint Francis next season.
"It was more affordable," he said. "I knew the coaches a lot better. I have a great relationship with them. I really felt like it was home on my visit.
"It's just closer to home, and I feel like it's a good place for me. I could see myself being there for four years and being successful."
Parker said he sat down with his family a couple of days ago to discuss the pros and cons of each possible destination.
"It was very stressful. I had good schools looking at me like Ball State, Saginaw Valley State. It was a really hard decision," Parker said about the recruiting process. "It took quite a bit to talk through it all and finally make my decision. It was a hard process."
Parker had plenty of options to play football at the next level. He had a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana University, and offers from Saginaw Valley State University, Butler University, Valparaiso University, Morehead State University, Siena Heights University and Lake Erie College. At Saint Francis, he felt like it was the best spot for him to improve as a player.
"I feel like I'll fit in well. I'll be going in as a safety. People say they have a need at safety, but I think they're really talented," Parker said. "And I think this university will push me to be the best me I can be, because I'll have to compete to get on the field. I just want to make the biggest impact I can."
"I think he's that good of a defensive player to be on the field as a freshman. That's hard. There's a lot of guys that take off for college and are used to being an every-down player and realize it's a different world," East Noble football coach Luke Amstutz said. "But with his combination of his speed, athleticism and size, he's going to work hard and put himself in a position to get on the field."
Parker finished his East Noble career with 4,856 passing yards, 56 passing touchdowns, 2,208 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns. On defense, he ended up with 11 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.
"He did what very few can do, not only is that start two-ways and be an all-state caliber player two-ways. Bigger than that, he was the face of the program, leader of the program and leader of a team that was able to do something very special as a senior," Amstutz said.
"Just building friendships. Over four years, I've met my best friends, and down the road, I'm going to remember all of the memories we've made whether it be going to West Virginia in the summer or the hard summer practices or the long weeks built up for our rivals or the road to state," Parker said.
The Knights’ run to the Class 4A State Final was fueled, in large part, to Parker’s ability to come up big in big games.
Parker helped East Noble win its first sectional, regional and semi-state titles since 2003. This season, he threw for 3,110 yards, 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied up 91 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five interceptions, eight passes defended, five fumble recoveries and five caused fumbles.
He was the KPC Media Group Prep of the Year, made the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State team and was an All-Northeast 8 Conference First Team selection.
He was named the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award winner in Class 4A football after the Knights’ 21-3 loss to Evansville Memorial in the state championship game. Parker joined Jeff Wedding, who won the award in 2003, as another East Noble quarterback to be a mental attitude award winner.
He plans on studying exercise science while at Saint Francis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.