ALBION – Central Noble’s girls basketball team started well Tuesday night, then responded well to a Wawasee run late in the first quarter in defeating the Warriors 55-33 to begin a varsity doubleheader.
The Cougars (10-2) jumped out to a 10-1 lead three and a half minutes into the contest. The Warriors (3-6) followed with a 7-0 spurt and only trailed 12-11 after eight minutes.
Central Noble regained control in the second quarter, outscoring Wawasee 13-4 to lead 25-15 at the half.
“Our intensity on defense from the get-go was really, really good until we went to our man stuff late,” Cougars coach Josh Treesh said. “I liked where we were able to contain their dribble, then get out to the passing lanes.”
The Cougars maintained the advantage in the third quarter, then beat Wawasee down the floor in the fourth quarter to pull away even further.
Central Noble forced 19 Wawasee turnovers while only giving the ball away six times. Senior Bridgette Gray had 20 of her game-high 26 points in the first half to lead the Cougars. Sophomore Meghan Kiebel had 13 of her 15 points in the second half.
“We did a really good job putting Bridgette in a position to score,” Treesh said. “There were segments where we moved the ball and brought a big out to cover Bridgette. They eight backed off and she shot the 3, or they come out to guard her and she drives the baseline.”
The Cougars held the Wawasee guard trio of Kennedy White, Danielle Jenkins and Jada Carter to 15 points below their combined average. White and Jenkins each had three points, and Carter scored two.
Central Noble has seven of its last eight games and travels to Northeast Corner Conference co-leader Garrett on Friday.
