BENTON — Last season, West Noble’s sectional championship at 7-18 was considered improbable.
But that team did not have to go through that sectional without their star senior in Mackensy Mabie, and they certainly did not have to go through the seventh-ranked Class 3A team in the state in Fairfield, who was in 2A.
In the semifinals of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A Girls Basketball Sectional 20 at Fairfield, the Chargers had to deal with both of those problems, unable to come up with solutions for both as their season ended in a 55-6 defeat.
“They’re a really good team,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said of Fairfield. “It’s been a difficult stretch for us that we’ve had to play them three times in essentially the past three and a half weeks.”
Mabie suffered a season-ending injury on Jan. 24 at East Noble, where she had to be carried off the court during the game. Mabie is the lone senior on this year’s team.
“Mackensy is going to be a huge loss for us,” Burns said. “We understand that and the girls understand that she’ll be difficult to replace. I think she’s at 14 or 15 points a game right now and the leadership that has is tough to replace. But we bring back everyone outside of that and our eighth graders are a decent class.”
Burns added that Mabie’s injury is still unknown outside of it being a deep bone bruise in the knee.
“There was so much swelling that she had to go back a second time for X-rays,” Burns said. “The bruising was extensive at that point, and they said if she’s still swollen and sore in a week, she needs to go in and have an MRI done. So they never fully diagnosed anything but obviously she’s still on crutches.”
Her loss was Fairfield’s advantage in the regular season finale and Friday’s matchup, when the Falcons took a 33-0 lead before the Chargers scored their first points of the game, a layup from freshman Kayle Jordan with 3:37 before halftime.
Jordan added two more with 4:37 left in the third, but the Chargers were down 44-4 and the running clock was already in full effect.
Junior Alexia Mast scored the other two points for West Noble, which were the final two of the game with 2:26 remaining.
The Falcons (23-2) had eight different players scored, and were led by seniors Morgan Gawthrop (17 points) and Brea Garber (14 points). Three players, juniors Kaylee Dillon and Natalie Whitaker and freshman Macy Worthman scored six points apiece, while seniors Delana Geiger and Bailey Willard and junior Savannah Cronin scored two apiece.
The Chargers end the season at 3-20 overall.
“From where we started to where we ended up, I feel like we did what any learning team is attempting to do,” Burns said. “You continue to improve and build on it a little bit at a time and continue to grow, get better at the fundamentals and understand basketball a little better.”
