EMMA — Les Hively can’t afford to miss anymore.
The Westview boys cross country coach decided to retire in March, ending a 14-year run. He was also the girls cross country for nine years.
“This was a challenge. I’ve ruffled with it for at least two years. I put in all of the that time in the first few years, and I thought I’m going to enjoy it. I know we had good teams, and I didn’t want to leave the program in a bad situation. I like the group of boys that are coming back, and I think the new coaches are stepping into an usual situation with the COVID-19. But if they get to do the season, I think they are going to have a lot of success,” Hively said.
Hively has three kids in school, including a fifth grader, a seventh grader and a freshman at Northridge next school year.
“They’re getting more and more involved in stuff and I’ve missed a lot over the years,” Hively said. “I’ve never watched my son run in his conference championship for cross country. I can’t afford to miss that stuff anymore.”
When Hively took over the program in 2006, the Warriors were not in a good position.
“We were bad. I would say everybody saw us on the schedule and said, ‘Well, there’s a win,’” Hively said.
He made it a goal to catch programs like West Noble and Northridge.
Over the last five years, the boys program caught up and to a certain extent passed both of those programs.
The Warriors have been one of the toughest teams to beat in the area. They won four straight sectional titles from 2015-18, including regional and semi-state crowns in 2017. That year, Westview placed third at the IHSAA State Finals in Terre Haute.
Building up the program the way he did was one of the things he’s most proud of. Those kids who have been a part of his program are successes in his book.
As a 1997 Central Noble graduate, Hively credits his high school coach Mark Liepe, who is the current East Noble cross country coach, as his inspiration to become a cross country coach.
“He made cross country so much fun for me, and I wasn’t a good runner. I was decent. It was all about the team and camaraderie. That’s how I wanted my teams to be,” Hively said.
How did Liepe make cross country fun?
“We were a decent team but the practices were a challenge. I think everybody had to work hard together. He cared a lot. He came to my house one time, and we ran back through our field so I could get a practice, because I needed one to be eligible for one of the first meets,” Hively said. “I’ll never forget that, just that he took the time to do that.”
Liepe wasn’t just his inspiration to become a coach, but also a teacher. Hively was a student while Liepe taught biology at Central Noble.
Both of them are currently science teachers. Liepe teaches biology at East Noble, and Hively teaches chemistry and some biology at Westview.
“I remember watching him teach classes, and he made it interesting and fun. It did make a difference for me and kind of led me down the path I was going,” Hively said.
The Westview boys cross country team has become a powerhouse with Hively at the helm. It’s time for him to spend more time with his own kids, but he should feel good with what he is leaving behind.
“I would say that it was a challenge that I wanted to take on. I’m really proud of how hard the kids worked to make the program as solid as it is,” Hively said. “I’m happy where it’s at to be stepping away.”
