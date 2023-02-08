ALBION — Three more former athletes and an old coach will be inducted into the Central Noble Hall of Fame Friday night at halftime of the boys varsity basketball game between the Cougars and Northeast Corner Conference rival Lakeland.
Former CN cross country coach and girls track and field coach Doug Showley will go into the Hall along Brett Freeman, Jamie Uptgraft and Heidi (Stohlman) Funston.
There will be a reception after the game so the Central Noble community can catch up with the inductees. It will also be the local Future Farmers of America Fish Fry night. The junior varsity games between the Cougars and the Lakers begin at 6 p.m., with the varsity game to follow.
Doug Showley
Showley was only at Central Noble from 1997 to 2002, but made a tremendous impact in his short time there. The very popular English teacher because one of the most successful coaches in school history.
Showley quickly turned the CN boys cross country team into the best in the Northeast Corner Conference and beyond. It was ranked 15th in the state in 2001.
In 2000 and 2001, Showley’s Cougar boys won NECC Meet and regular season championships and qualified for semi-state. That team also won the NECC Meet in 1999, the season he was named KPC Coach of the Year in boys cross country.
The CN girls cross country team also became well-respected throughout the area during Showley’s tenure. That team qualified for regional and won the NECC Hokum Karem in 2001.
As the Cougars girls track coach, Showley had a 52-5 dual meet record from 1998-2002. That team won four straight NECC West Division titles from 1999-2002 and won the Churubusco Turtle Town Invitational in 2000 and 2002.
Numerous student-athletes were influences over the years by Showley.
Jeremy Truelove, an Indianapolis Star Academic All-Star in cross country, named Showley as the school employee who influences his academic career the most. Showley was also the recipient of the Dekko Award for Teaching Excellence in 2001 after being nominated by Doug Ebey.
Showley has coached and taught at Zionsville Community High School for the past 21 years. He lives in Carmel with his wife Hillary and their two sons, Huck and Beau.
Brett Freeman
Freeman earned four varsity letters in basketball and three varsity letters in football before graduating in 1995.
Freeman was one of the premier basketball players in the area in the early 1990s. He started as a freshman and finished his career with the program records for three-pointers made in a season and in a career, and was second in career scoring when his career ended.
He was named an All-State player by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in his sophomore and senior seasons, and he was also a KPC All-Area selection in those two seasons. He led the Cougars in scoring, rebounds and assists in his sophomore season. He also qualified for the state’s three-point contest at the Hoosier Dome in 1994. A knee injury kept him from playing in his junior season.
Freeman was also one of the most athletic football players to ever play at Central Noble. His play at defensive end was stifling to many opponents, and he was as successful offensively as a receiver. He had 257 tackles in his career and was the team Most Valuable Player in his senior season of 1994.
In his three varsity seasons from 1992 to 1994, Freeman was an All-NECC defensive end and a KPC All-Area selection.
Freeman was one of a select few to be named All-NECC in two different sports as a sophomore in the 1992-93 school year.
Freeman went on to play football and basketball for two seasons each at Defiance (Ohio) College. He later transferred to Taylor University in Fort Wayne and led the National Christian College Athletic Association in free-throw percentage in the 1998-99 season at 90%
After graduating from college, Freeman came back to CN to coach for a short time and assisted the boys basketball team during its regional run in 2001. He then coached in the the girls basketball program at Fremont before becoming the head varsity girls basketball coach at Eastside in 2005. He led the Blazers for seven seasons before moving on to South Adams in 2012.
Freeman is the winningest coach in Starfires girls basketball history with 117 victories in nine seasons, and won the program’s first sectional championship in 23 years in 2017. He retired from coaching in 2021, compiling 163 wins in 16 seasons.
Jamie Uptgraft
Uptgraft earned four varsity letters in track and field and three varsity letters in volleyball before graduating in 1995.
In track and field, Uptgraft excelled in the sprints. She was a regional qualifier in the 100-meter dash as a freshman, then did not lose in that event in the regular season over the next three years.
She won sectional championships in the 100 and the 200 in her junior and senior seasons. She was a four-time regional qualifier in the 100, and set a school record in that event in 1994 at 12.4 seconds. She also found success in the long jump and as part of the Cougars’ 4-by-100 relay that qualified for the regional in her junior and senior years.
Uptgraft was a two-time KPC All-Area selection in both volleyball and track, and they both came in her junior and senior years.
In volleyball, she was also earned All-NECC honors in her junior and senior seasons and was picked team MVP in her senior season in 1994.
Uptgraft went on Manchester College and ran track and played volleyball there. She studied nursing and is now a traveling nurse. She has four children, two stepchildren and two grandsons.
Heidi (Stohlman) Funston
Stohlman, a 1993 CN graduate, starred in basketball and tennis for the Cougars. She was a three-time All-NECC performer in both sports and was also a three-time KPC All-Area selection in basketball.
Upon graduation, Stohlman was the CN girls basketball record holder for three-pointers in a season and in a career, points in a game and in a season, and steals in a season. She was second in career scoring when she graduated. She earned Academic All-State honors in her senior season in 1993.
Stohlman went on to be a solid tennis player for four years at Tri-State University from 1994-97. She earned All-Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference honors in 1995, was part of an NAIA All-American Scholar Athlete Team with the Thunder in 1996, and left the Angola university the winningest women’s tennis player in school history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.